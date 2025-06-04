Coldwell Banker® has announced the opening of its first Belgian franchise, Coldwell Banker Brussels South, in the heart of Uccle—one of Brussels’ most prestigious and sought-after residential neighborhoods.

Located at Chaussée de Saint-Job, 546 – 1180 Uccle, the company stated that the new office will be home to five premier agents and managed by seasoned real estate professionals Julian Tuchnaider and Christophe de Mahieu.

“The iconic Coldwell Banker brand continues its legacy of excellence with the exciting addition of Coldwell Banker Belgium,” said Jason Waugh, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates. “We are thrilled to welcome the professionals at Coldwell Banker Brussels South into our global team, bringing with us a world-renowned reputation, expansive international network, and a powerful suite of resources. This partnership marks a new chapter of opportunity, and we eagerly anticipate the remarkable milestones ahead.”

“With the arrival of Coldwell Banker Europa Realty in Brussels—the de facto capital of the European Union—we open our first office in Belgium and extend the Coldwell Banker presence across a strategic network that includes France, Luxembourg, and Switzerland,” said Laurent Demeure, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Europa Realty. “This new chapter is driven by a highly experienced team led by Julian Tuchnaider, a well-respected veteran whose local expertise and leadership will bring exceptional value to the Belgian market. The Coldwell Banker brand brings a legacy of trust, innovation, and global strength to serve Belgium’s most discerning clients.”

Tuchnaider added, “This new office caters to a discerning local and international clientele seeking refined properties that combine elegance, comfort, and discretion. Our Belgian team brings tailored real estate expertise, backed by the Coldwell Banker brand’s global strength and a deep understanding of the local market.”

Belgium’s central location—bordered by France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg—makes it a strategic hub in Europe. With Paris and Amsterdam just over an hour away, and Brussels serving as home to the European Parliament, the country is a magnet for diplomacy, global affairs, and international families. Uccle, in particular, represents the best of Belgian residential living: refined, connected, and steeped in tradition.

“In many ways, Uccle reflects Belgium itself,” Tuchnaider said, “a constitutional monarchy where tradition and modernity coexist, and where the presence of royalty infuses daily life with dignity and heritage.”

