Above: The Independence Townhomes embody both the future and soul of Breckenridge—prioritizing not just beauty, but adaptability, wellness and enduring legacy.

In this month’s edition of Great Spaces, take a closer look at a brand-new collection of luxury homes offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of a legacy project tucked into the last pocket of developable land in Breckenridge, Colorado.

Property highlights:

Location: Breckenridge, Colorado

Price range: $3.9 – $6 million

Residences: Three- to five-bedroom homes ranging from 2,400 – 3,500 square feet with two-car garages.

Perks: Lifetime Epic Ski Passes, access to luxury amenities at the Grand Colorado, ski/snowboard locker, spa, aquatics and more.

Imagine having a mountain hideaway where you don’t have to choose between peace and proximity—where you can wake up steps from the slopes but still feel part of a real, lived-in town. That’s what the Independence Townhomes in Breckenridge are all about. Tucked into the town’s last pocket of developable land, this brand-new collection of 16 luxury homes kicks off a bigger vision for modern mountain living, one that’s built to last for generations.

Designed by DTJ Design with interiors by Styleworks, these homes blend rustic charm—like Telluride stone and Italian wood details—with the ease of contemporary living. You’ll find big outdoor spaces, soaring fireplaces, even oxygenated primary suites for that high-altitude comfort. Thanks to thoughtful layouts that blur the line between indoors and out, nature is always just within reach.

What truly sets these homes apart, though, is where they’re planted. Tucked into the trees, yet just across from the BreckConnect Gondola and a few blocks from the buzz of Main Street, it’s a location that feels both hidden and right in the heart of it all. Here, you can swap ski boots for slippers in minutes, host apres in an open-concept great room without missing a beat or sip your morning coffee as the sun breaks over the peaks. It’s the kind of place built not just for living but for savoring every part of it. RISMedia spoke with Graham Frank, developer and managing member of The Finale Development Partnership, about how the Independence Townhomes embody both the future and soul of Breckenridge—and how design choices here prioritize not just beauty, but adaptability, wellness and enduring legacy.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Graham Frank: The Independence Townhomes are more than just homes—they’re crafted sanctuaries that embody the best of Breckenridge living. Each residence is nestled within a peaceful natural setting, yet just steps from the energy of Main Street and the BreckConnect Gondola. The interiors blend luxurious craftsmanship with functional design, creating spaces that are equally suited for entertaining, relaxing or reconnecting with nature. Whether it’s the expansive outdoor living areas, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplaces or oxygenated primary suites, every detail has been considered to elevate the everyday experience.

JM: How do the design elements—from interiors to layout—reflect modern mountain living while still feeling true to the Breckenridge setting?

GF: We took a thoughtful, bespoke approach to every residence—honoring the heritage and natural textures of Breckenridge while integrating the comforts and conveniences of modern mountain living. You’ll find handcrafted wood cabinetry, Telluride stone finishes and premium Italian wood doors and floors throughout the homes, grounding the interiors in a warm, authentic alpine aesthetic. At the same time, we’ve embraced cutting-edge elements like Thermador appliances, zero-entry doors and double-head showers. The layouts are designed for connection—with generous great rooms, seamless indoor-outdoor transitions and thoughtful flex spaces that adapt to every lifestyle.

JM: The community is set to offer some unique benefits beyond just the homes themselves. How does the lifestyle and location elevate the experience for owners?

GF: Location is everything—and here, owners enjoy the rare dual benefit of in-town access and slopeside luxury. You’re a two-minute walk to the gondola and three minutes to Breckenridge’s vibrant Main Street, which means you can enjoy the mountain or the town without ever needing a car. In addition, owners have the opportunity to purchase ownership at the Grand Colorado on Peak 8—which will provide access to a suite of world-class amenities including ski-in/ski-out lockers, spas, entertainment centers, pools and even a rooftop lounge. It’s truly a lifestyle offering, not just a residence.

JM: What makes the Independence Townhomes such a standout opportunity in Breckenridge’s evolving real estate landscape?

GF: Independence Townhomes are part of the Finale Masterplan—the last developable land of its kind in Breckenridge. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of a legacy project. With just 16 residences, this enclave is rare, intimate and highly curated. It combines location, luxury and long-term value in a way that’s unmatched in the current market. And with Breckenridge’s limited inventory and high demand, these homes offer both immediate lifestyle value and lasting investment potential.

JM: How are these townhomes being positioned from a value perspective—especially for investors, second-home buyers or folks looking to plant more permanent roots?

GF: We’ve intentionally designed these homes to speak to multiple buyer profiles. For investors or second-home owners, the lock-and-leave ease, premier amenities and potential for appreciation make this a smart portfolio addition. For those looking to plant deeper roots, the community, livability and timeless design provide the foundation for a long-term mountain lifestyle. With features that rival those of the top-tier luxury market, Independence delivers an unmatched value proposition in one of Colorado’s most sought-after destinations.

For more information, please visit https://finalebreck.com.