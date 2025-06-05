Anne Marie DeCatsye, Esq., CEO of Canopy REALTOR® Association and Canopy MLS, has been honored with the William R. Magel Award of Excellence by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) during the 2025 REALTORS® Legislative Meetings in Washington, D.C. The award is NAR’s highest recognition for an Association Executive who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, mentorship and a long-standing commitment to the advancement of the real estate industry.

Canopy stated that DeCatsye has led the association and MLS for 24 years, becoming a respected voice and advocate at the local, state, and national levels. Under her guidance, the Association has grown to become the 15th largest local REALTOR® association in the nation, and Canopy MLS now ranks as the 17th largest MLS in the country. Her leadership spans across Canopy’s affiliated entities, including the Canopy Housing Foundation and the Canopy Real Estate Institute, all of which have thrived under her direction.

DeCatsye has previously held numerous leadership roles, according to a release, including on the MLS Advisory Board for Realtor.com, the MLS GRID Board of Managers, and the Broker Public Portal (BPP) Board of Managers. She also currently serves on NAR’s Legal Action Committee and has previously served on the NAR Board of Directors, the Association Executives Committee, and the MLS Executive Advisory Group.

Known for her strategic insight and unwavering professionalism, DeCatsye is widely respected for her ability to lead through change and empower others. Her perspective has shaped policies and best practices that have strengthened the organization and positioned it as a model for innovation and advocacy.

“Her efforts at the national level reflect a clear vision for a more open, transparent, and equitable real estate industry,” said Brenda D. Hayden, 2025 NC REALTORS® president-elect, past president of Canopy REALTOR® Association/Canopy MLS, and REALTOR®/broker with Keller Williams University. “Anne Marie’s mentorship has been a defining influence—not just for me, but for countless others. Her leadership philosophy centers on collaboration, personal growth, and preparing the next generation of leaders. That level of selflessness and foresight is truly rare.”

Canopy noted that DeCatsye has also been a driving force in the advancement of affordable and fair housing. She was instrumental in founding the Canopy Housing Foundation, a nationally recognized model that supports the entire housing continuum—from homelessness to homeownership. To date, the Foundation has distributed more than $1 million to nonprofit partners and regional Habitat for Humanity organizations. In addition, her work with LISC Charlotte amplifies her impact on community development at one of the nation’s largest and most influential nonprofit organizations.

“Under Anne Marie’s leadership, the Association and Foundation have partnered with the Real Estate and Building Industry Coalition (REBIC) to address housing affordability, advocate for higher standards, and push for smarter housing policies,” said Charisma Southerland, 2025 Association/Canopy MLS president and REALTOR®/broker with Allen Tate. “She never misses an opportunity to improve the member experience—whether it’s through resources, services, or education—and she remains steadfast in protecting private property rights and promoting homeownership.”

DeCatsye’s collaborative reach also extends across the Southeast, according to a release. She is one of four CEOs who co-founded the Southeast MLS Alliance—a regional data-sharing initiative involving Canopy MLS, Charleston’s Trident MLS, Georgia MLS in Atlanta, and Realtracs in Nashville. Together, these organizations are working to create a more transparent, data-rich, and consumer-friendly real estate marketplace.

Over the years, DeCatsye has earned numerous accolades. Most recently, she was nationally recognized with RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmaker Award in both 2022 and 2024.

