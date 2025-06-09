Above: Jose and Nancy Almodovar

Forbes Global Properties has announced that the Houston, Texas brokerage Nan & Company Properties is joining its network. Following its founding in 2014, Co-CEOs and Co-Founders Nancy and Jose Almodovar, Nan & Company Properties has grown to be ranked among Houston’s top 10 brokerages, according to a Forbes press release.

“Nan & Company Properties exemplifies everything we value in a Forbes Global Properties member,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties, in a press release. “Their leadership in Houston’s high-end market, commitment to ethical business practices, and exceptional client care make them a natural fit for our network.”

“Joining Forbes Global Properties is an exciting new chapter for us,” said Nancy Almodovar. “This membership allows us to elevate our listings on a global scale while staying true to our core values that prioritize deep local roots, personalized service, and a relentless drive for excellence in everything we do. Coming off a $20 million month, this partnership gives us even more momentum in the luxury space.”

During May 2025, Nan & Company Properties closed over $20 million in real estate transactions. The company has grown by more than 40% annually and maintains four offices in the Houston office metro area—it has been ranked by the Houston Business Journal as one of the city’s best places to work.

The Forbes Global Properties membership will allow Nan & Company Properties to connect to Forbes’ audience of more than 167 million. According to the Forbes press release, Nan & Company Properties represents listings priced at $2 million and above in the Houston area, and $1 million and above in the smaller markets the firm represents.

Homes are presented across Forbes and Forbes Global Properties print, digital, and social media channels and paired with commentary, data and editorials. Nan & Company Properties’ prime residential listings will also be showcased on forbesglobalproperties.com, a curated collection of high-value home listings.