Registration is still open for the Long Island Board of REALTORS® (LIBOR) 37th Annual Education Conference and Trade Show taking place tomorrow, June 11, 2025 at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, New York. To attend the event, call (631) 661-4800 ext. 2.

The event, titled, “Learn. Lead. Succeed.” will feature a keynote address by NextHome Co-Founder and CEO James Dwiggins who will discuss “Best Practices in a Post-Settlement World.” From the session description LIBOR notes Dwiggins’ talk will shed light on the changes that have taken place over the past year post-settlement and outline key steps companies must take to avoid becoming a target for further litigation. He will also discuss CCP, DMEL (Delayed Marketing Exempt Listings) and the effects it will have on the future of the industry.

Additional speakers include: Jonathan Miller, president and CEO of Miller, Samuel, Inc.; Natalie Davis, national speaker, business coach, and consultant for Elevated Events and Education, Inc.; Jeff Lobb, founder and CEO of SparkTank Media and Coach52; Joseph James, CCIM, founder and CEO of ROI-Muse Solutions; Matthew Rathbun, executive vice president of Coldwell Banker Elite; Valerie Stephan, vice president of Customer Engagement at OneKey MLS; Mitchell A. Skinner, an intellectual property attorney with Larson Skinner, PPLC; Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey® MLS; and Melissa King, COO of OneKey® MLS.

These leaders will head up several dynamic sessions including:

–The Rookie’s Play Book – A Guide to Becoming a Rising Star

-Stay Ahead with Top Tools & Trends So You Don’t Get Left Behind: OneKey® MLS Solutions

-Legal Update with Mitch Skinner

-Commercial Real Estate Leasing

-Negotiating the Buyer Representation Agreement

-10 Strategies to Generate More Sales in 120 Days

-Intro to Commercial and Multifamily Real Estate

-Beyond AI 101: Practical and Profitable Uses for Everyday AI

-Stop Losing Referrals: Social and Database Strategies to be the Go-To Referral Agent

The feel to attend for LIBOR members is $79 and $89 for Non-Members

Click here for more information.