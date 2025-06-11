Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. (WREA) has announced the company has been named to the Franchise Business Review Culture100 list for the sixth consecutive year. The list recognizes the top 100 franchise brands with the best cultures.

WREA noted it was among more than 350 franchise brands representing over 35,000 franchise owners that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research on the best franchise cultures. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The brands that were selected received the highest overall ratings based on 17 unique areas that contribute to a strong company culture, including leadership, core values, franchisee community and engagement.

“Being named to the Culture100 list for the sixth year in a row is a tremendous honor and a true reflection of the values we live by at Weichert,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “Our commitment to supporting our franchisees and building a collaborative, family-like culture continues to be at the heart of everything we do.”

In addition to earning placement on the Culture100 list, WREA also appeared on Franchise Business Review’s rankings for Top 200 Best Franchises, Top Franchises for Women and Top Low-Cost Franchises earlier this year, the company announced.

To view the complete Franchise Business Review Culture100 list, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-franchise-culture-awards/.

For more information about Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., visit www.weichertfranchise.com.