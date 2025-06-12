The National Hispanic Construction Alliance (NHCA), a trade association powered by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) and dedicated to empowering the Hispanic Community in the construction industry, today announces the installation of its inaugural National Board of Directors.

Hispanic workers have been a key driver of progress in U.S. construction, contributing significantly to the workforce and expanding the industry, the NHCA and NAHREP said in a press release.

Hispanic workers now comprise over 30% of the U.S. construction workforce and have driven nearly 60% of the industry’s workforce growth in recent years. Despite this impact, only 15.72% of Hispanic construction workers hold management or supervisory roles, which is far below the representation of their non-Hispanic peers.

To address this gap, NHCA’s inaugural National Board of Directors will play a crucial role in advancing the organization’s mission and Five Pillars: capacity building, access to capital, community empowerment, advocacy and networking.

The inaugural National Board of Directors:

Jerry Ascencio, president, Mission Real Estate

Rodrigo d’Escoto, Jr., founder, president & CEO, Refection Window + Wall

Manny Perez, senior vice president, real estate and public finance, Cabrera Capital

David Adame, founder, President & CEO, Grupo Adame, LLC

Phil Bracken, CMB, vice chairman, Falcon Capital Advisors

Gary Acosta, co-founder & CEO, NAHREP

Mark Madrid, CEO & founder, Breakthrough Mavens, LLC.

The Board’s work will take action on key findings from NHCA’s recent “State of Hispanics in Construction Report” and the accompanying 2025 policy priorities: immigration reform, fair labor practices, regulatory relief for minority-owned businesses and economic policies that support small firms.

“The National Board of Directors brings a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to championing the Hispanic workforce and business community,” said Sergio Barajas, executive director of NHCA. “They will provide the leadership needed to turn-key findings and policy priorities into actionable progress for the Hispanic workforce and business community.”

To learn more about NHCA, its mission and its members, visit the NHCA website.