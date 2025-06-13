RE/MAX Results has announced its acquisition of RE/MAX Affiliates in Chippewa Valley to grow its presence in Eau Claire, Bloomer and Menomonie, Wisconsin. Now operating as the combined RE/MAX Results, 28 seasoned agents will join the office with access to advanced marketing tools, training, technology and a larger referral network.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in Wisconsin to help even more homebuyers achieve their dreams of homeownership. These agents bring valuable expertise and a reputation for exceptional client service to our brokerage,” said Suzanne Bushard, president of RE/MAX Results.

RE/MAX Affiliates owners Kristy Tauger, Bob Ritsch and Krag Blomberg will join RE/MAX Results as sales executives and Marty Tauger will serve as Managing Broker, the company stated.

RE/MAX stated in a release that together, “the expanded brokerage will create a strong infrastructure backed by experienced agents to deliver smoother, more informed real estate experiences.”

“The combination of local expertise and broader resources builds a foundation of trust and collaboration,” the release continued.

All offices are now open and serving clients across the Chippewa Valley region, specializing in residential, commercial, luxury and waterfront real estate.

