Lone Wolf Technologies, a residential real estate software company, has announced it is integrating with Follow Up Boss, a real estate CRM utilized by top-producing teams. The integration enables a seamless sync mechanism between Follow Up Boss and Lone Wolf Foundation, the industry cloud, to streamline users’ marketing, transaction and accounting workflows, the company said.



A press release notes, real estate agents and teams often face inefficiencies caused by disconnected tools and processes. By integrating Follow Up Boss with Foundation—including solutions like Boost, CMA, Transact, and Back Office—agents can manage their businesses more efficiently, while maintaining a strong focus on customer experience.



“Our mission has always been to empower real estate professionals by providing tools that simplify their daily operations and allow them to focus on what they do best,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO at Lone Wolf Technologies. “This partnership represents our commitment to open, collaborative solutions that bring value to all agents, brokers and teams.”



Enhancing integration across real estate functions



According to Lone Wolf, the partnership unlocks critical benefits for agents, teams and brokers, such as:



– Seamless data sync



Automatically sync transactions, marketing campaigns and client communications between Follow Up Boss and Lone Wolf Foundation to eliminate duplicate data entry.



– End-to-end efficiency

Manage the entire client lifecycle, from lead generation to the closing table, using the combined power of Follow Up Boss and Lone Wolf’s solutions.



– Exclusive tools for growth

Gives Follow Up Boss customers seamless access to Lone Wolf’s tools, including Boost for digital advertising, Cloud CMA for presentations, Transact for transaction management and Back Office for accounting, payroll and reporting.



Partnership bolsters Lone Wolf’s open ecosystem



Lone Wolf notes the collaboration highlights Lone Wolf Technologies’ dedication to fostering an open ecosystem in the real estate sector. By enabling integrations with trusted platforms like Follow Up Boss, Lone Wolf demonstrates its focus on empowering all agents and teams, regardless of their preferred tools or workflows.



“Integrations are a key part of Follow Up Boss’s user experience,” said Follow Up Boss co-founder Dan Corkill. “We’re always looking for ways to enhance our user experience and this partnership will help our mutual customers boost their efficiency and enable them to leverage additional solutions all in the same platform they’re working in every day.”



For more information, visit https://www.lwolf.com/.