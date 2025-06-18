Rod Messick

CEO

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

https://www.homesale.com

Region served: Baltimore and Southern Pennsylvania

Years in real estate: 28

Number of offices: 34

Number of agents: 1,300

How are you evolving your training and support systems to keep agents sharp and competitive?

At Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, we focus on keeping agents and staff up to date on technology and its impact on the consumer experience. We constantly evaluate our tech stack to create a more seamless, simplified system for agents. Our career development team creates timely training aligned with the latest tech and market conditions. A recent example is our “Amplify Your Income” series, a four-part training that meets agents where they are and helps them better use Homesale’s tools and technology. We’re also diving deeper into how off-the-shelf AI can help agents improve business processes, enhance communication and create more time for productivity—or a better life balance.

What’s the newest challenge—or disruptor—you’re seeing in the business right now, and how are you approaching it?

Rather than a single disruptor, we’re seeing the continued influence of long-term trends. New models come and go, and while some innovations are game-changing, others are distractions. One undeniable shift is the ongoing pressure on brokerage margins, which is pushing companies to scale more efficiently than ever before. That means defining and living your culture daily, growing revenue faster than expenses to drive more production from the same fixed overhead, and expanding beyond brokerage into services like mortgage, title, insurance and property management. Leveraging what you already do well to create new revenue streams is crucial.

Given your roots in mortgage lending, how are you using that background to strengthen your ancillary services and drive more business?

My experience in mortgage and financial leadership gives me a strong grasp of performance indicators across our business. More importantly, my time as a loan originator keeps me grounded in the consumer experience. Every transaction is deeply personal for the client—it’s about their home, their sense of security. While we track KPIs and manage many transactions, we can’t lose sight of the fact that this is a huge decision for each individual client. Our role is to guide them through it with empathy, clarity and confidence.

How are your agents standing out in multiple-offer situations while still building trust with clients for the long haul?

We coach our agents to set expectations early so clients understand the likely scenarios they’ll face. Discussing contingencies and deal-breakers before a home is even chosen allows clients to evaluate negotiation tactics before emotions run high. When what we’ve predicted actually happens, clients feel prepared, and trust is built. The same principle applies on the seller side. By discussing likely offers and negotiation points upfront, our agents position themselves as knowledgeable and trusted advisors.

Your leadership style blends Navy discipline with Wharton business savvy. How does that show up in the way you approach growth?

The biggest leadership takeaway from my time as a Naval Officer was adaptability. Plans change, and the real value lies in making the best decisions with the information available in the moment. At Wharton, the Real Options Theory, which emphasizes preserving future flexibility and discounted cash flow valuation to evaluate if an opportunity is financially sound, continues to shape how I lead. But most importantly, culture comes first. Without strong cultural alignment, nothing else—no matter how financially promising—will succeed long term.

For more information, please visit https://www.BerkshireHathawayhs.com.