Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere brand, has announced the distinguished 2025 honorees of this year’s “30 Under 30” award.

The annual recognition celebrates the achievements of Coldwell Banker-affiliated real estate professionals under the age of 30, who have demonstrated exceptional performance in sales, community service and industry leadership.

“These outstanding young professionals are not only achieving impressive milestones in their real estate careers, but they are also making meaningful contributions to their communities and to the Coldwell Banker brand,” said Jason Waugh, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates. “Their drive, innovation, and leadership are shaping the future of our industry. Congratulations to the 2025 ’30 Under 30′ class!”

Selected from a global network of 100,000 affiliated agents across more than 2,700 offices in 47 countries and territories, the company says these rising stars exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit and vision of company founders Colbert Coldwell and Arthur Banker, who themselves launched the firm at the ages of 24, respectively.

The full list of Coldwell Banker 2025 “30 Under 30” honorees is presented below in alphabetical order:

Ari Schickman, Coldwell Banker Realty, Miami Beach, Florida Brandon Salveson-Krepline, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, Brillion, Wisconsin Brody Reimer, Coldwell Banker Signature, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Bryce Ocepek, Coldwell Banker Anabasis Realty, Macclenny, Florida Chloe Zambrano, Coldwell Banker Realty, West Palm Beach, Florida Dan Dachelet, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, Appleton, Wisconsin Demetrios Dassouras, Coldwell Banker Realty, Westport, Connecticut Elizabeth Arentz, Coldwell Banker Realty, Annapolis, Maryland Emma Ramirez, Coldwell Banker Realty, Newport Beach, California Haley Mayer, Coldwell Banker Realty, Panama City Beach, Florida Harrison Trachman, Coldwell Banker Realty, Beverly Hills, California Hunter Butts, Coldwell Banker Performance Realty, Amherst, Nova Scotia Jack Bridges, Coldwell Banker Realty, Park City, Utah Jake Sherbinin, Coldwell Banker Executives Realty, Castlegar, British Columbia Jordyn Laborde, Coldwell Banker Realty, Panama City Beach, Florida Joseph Figueroa, Coldwell Banker Realty, Weston, Florida Josue Gonzalez, Coldwell Banker Realty, New York Justice Bigot, Coldwell Banker Realty, Winter Park, Florida Kiana Junior, Coldwell Banker Realty, Madison, New Jersey Kyle Johnson, Coldwell Banker Realty, Naples, Florida Marcus Petrie, Coldwell Banker Realty, Arlington, Ohio Matthew Talamo, Coldwell Banker Realty, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina Nathan Round, Coldwell Banker Northern Bestsellers LTD, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories Peyton Blanton, Coldwell Banker Realty, Lake Mary, Florida Ray Wauters, Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, Realtors, San Antonio, Texas Sierra Arnett, Coldwell Banker Security Real Estate, Johnson City, Tennessee Stephen Jacyk, Coldwell Banker Park Avenue Real Estate, Beausejour, Manitoba Thomas Kraemer, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, South Bend, Indiana Trace Christian, Coldwell Banker Realty, Lake Mary, Florida Tristin Prince, Coldwell Banker Premier, Lake Charles, Louisiana

