HomeServices of America has announced that nationally-acclaimed industry leader Jimmy Burgess will be assuming the newly created national role of Chief Coaching Officer. Burgess will now lead the design and implementation of agent and leadership coaching across the HomeServices enterprise. He will also serve as President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida, headquartered in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

As Chief Coaching Officer, HomeServices stated that Burgess will spearhead a company-wide effort to empower agents and leaders at every stage of their careers. Drawing on decades of experience and a proven track record as a content creator and mentor, he will provide strategic coaching initiatives that blend practical tools with real-world application—supporting performance, productivity and personal growth.

“Coaching is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity in today’s market,” said Chris Kelly, President & CEO. “This national role reflects our commitment to investing in people, performance, and long-term growth. To add someone of Jimmy’s expertise to the role makes our organization even more of a leader in this arena. His energy, clarity and agent-first philosophy make him the ideal leader to shape the future of coaching at HomeServices.”

Burgess is known nationally for his insight-driven, results-oriented approach to leadership development, according to a release. He has coached thousands of agents, authored countless training resources and built a following for his ability to connect, motivate and elevate.

“I am very excited to help move our enterprise forward through investing personally in our people,” said Jimmy Burgess. “A commitment of this magnitude to training speaks volumes about our agent-centric approach to our organization. The more skills we equip our agents with, the more successful they will be in serving the needs of their clients.”

For more information, visit https://www.homeservices.com/.