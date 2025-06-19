Weichert, Realtors has announced the company will host its 25th Annual Charity Outing on Thursday, Aug. 14, at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The event, which will raise funds for the American Cancer Society (ACS) and breast cancer research, will be coordinated by Chairperson Joe McDonald, president of Residential Sales and Real Estate Services for Weichert, Realtors.

Last year’s Charity Outing raised $105,000 through the generous donations of Weichert colleagues, associates friends and sponsors. Collectively, Weichert has raised a remarkable $2.142 million for breast cancer research since the fundraiser began in 2001, the company shared.

“It’s an amazing achievement that we are celebrating our 25th year supporting the American Cancer Society for breast cancer research,” McDonald said. “We are looking forward to another successful event at Fiddler’s Elbow on Aug. 14. This milestone year promises to be bigger and better than ever as we continue to shine a spotlight on a very important cause.”

Individuals and businesses are invited to participate in the fundraiser, which features an afternoon of golf on two courses. Team awards for first and second place and the “Most Honest” will be given on each course. There will also be contests for both men and women for longest drive, closest to the hole and straightest drive. In addition, hole-in-one prizes feature 2025 luxury automobiles, and there will be a raffle with the grand prize of an LCD television. In past years, the evening’s silent auction included everything from spa days and helicopter rides to Phillies tickets and island getaways.

“So many of us know someone who has been directly or indirectly impacted by breast cancer,” McDonald said. “We invite members of the community to join us in fighting this devastating disease by attending our Charity Outing or simply making a donation in recognition of a loved one.”

A donation of $449 provides individuals a round of golf with cart, lunch and a three-hour buffet cocktail reception and awards banquet after golfing. There is also a Golf Clinic package at the same cost for novice to advanced golfers that includes three hours of instruction, club rentals, lunch and the buffet cocktail reception. For a donation of $199, an individual may attend only the buffet cocktail reception and awards banquet.

For those not wishing to golf, there are two non-golfer options. For a $449 donation, the Member-for-a-Day package allows participants to take advantage of the many facilities and services available at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club, including tennis and golf clinics, the driving range, a yoga class, various exercise opportunities or simply lounging by the pool, as well as lunch and the buffet cocktail reception.

The Paint-and-Sip Package, available for a $329 donation, includes a group painting lesson accompanied by wine or other beverages, plus lunch and the buffet cocktail reception. New this year is a Pickleball Package at $249 per player, which will be an organized two-hour round robin/supervised play with a staff member and prizes. The package includes court fees, paddles (if needed), balls, towels, water, and lunch, plus the three-hour cocktail reception and awards banquet/buffet.

Nine sponsorship levels–plus beverage cart and pizza truck sponsorships–ensure an affordable option for both large and small businesses. Contributions of gifts and prizes are also welcome from businesses as donations for the silent auction.

To register for the Weichert Charity Outing, become a sponsor or donate a prize, contact Laura Metro at (973) 397-8505 or golf@weichertrealtors.net by July 15. Space is limited and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who can’t attend the event but wish to help support breast cancer research donations can be made directly to the American Cancer Society through Weichert’s Charity Outing page or by check made payable to the American Cancer Society. Send checks to Weichert, Realtors, 1625 Route 10 East, Morris Plains, NJ 07950, Attn: Laura Metro‒Weichert Charity Outing.

Participants in the 25th Annual Charity Outing who are traveling from out of town have the option to stay at the Bridgewater Marriott, located at 700 Commons Way in Bridgewater, New Jersey, on Aug. 34 and/or Aug. 14 for a special group. To book at the group rate, call Marriott Bridgewater at 908-927-9300 and reference Weichert Realtors Group. There are a limited number of rooms at the special rate and they must be booked by July 13.

For more information about Weichert, Realtors, visit www.weichert.com.