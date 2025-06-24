Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

Social media can be a full time job—and is for many influencers across the internet. For real estate professionals, however, it is a side job as a tool for marketing your business. As such, it can be overwhelmingly time consuming, and you might not have the budget to be able to hire help to take the responsibility off your plate.

But don’t fret, AI is here to help. In the modern era of advanced artificial intelligence, there are so many AI tools available to help free up your time by acting as your social media manager for you and your business.

Here are some ways you can use AI in your social media marketing to free up your time and streamline your strategy:

Content

One of AI’s main purposes is to generate. Using AI tools like ChatGPT or Gemini, you can generate captions for your posts and scripts for your videos. There are even AI tools like HubSpot or Sprout Social that will generate entire social posts for you, including written posts or visual content. This is a massive time saver, as content creation is the biggest time consumer when it comes to marketing on social media.

AI can also edit your content with tools like Canva, Descript and Captions.AI. These tools will allow you to use AI to edit and enhance photos and videos. This will both enhance your content to make it more visually appealing, and save you time in having to edit it yourself. You can also use AI to repurpose content you’ve already created to make it useful on other platforms or in other formats, helping you to populate your profiles.

Metrics and analytics

Tracking your social media metrics through analytics is something that can often get pushed to the wayside when attempting to market on social media. While you can find a plethora of tools to track your metrics, deciphering everything is a whole other challenge. Luckily, this is something AI can easily help with.

AI tools like Sprout Social, Brandwatch, HootSuite and more will track the metrics across your social media platforms and break down the data for you in order to help you adjust your social media strategy accordingly. Some platforms, like Meta and LinkedIn, even have their own metrics and data to let you know what content is getting the most engagement, shares and likes.

You can also use tools like these and Narratives AI for social listening, which will track trends and trending topics in order to help you match your content accordingly and garner extra views.