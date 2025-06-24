Real estate technology company Lofty has announced La Rosa Holdings Corp., a real estate and PropTech company in Celebration, Florida, has partnered with the Lofty team to support the company’s national expansion efforts.

The company says by enabling La Rosa’s agents to close more deals more efficiently, Lofty can deliver the practical innovation needed to help La Rosa scale and drive its long-term growth strategy forward. Citing immediate demand, a swift onboarding process and high user engagement, the Lofty platform has already been adopted by over 500 La Rosa agents across the U.S., a release noted.

With 26 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and Puerto Rico, La Rosa offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its 2,900 agents and franchise partners, a release noted. As a strategic part of the firm’s national expansion strategy, Lofty’s comprehensive platform provides La Rosa with the innovative technology foundation needed to scale and grow.

“Our collaboration with Lofty reflects our commitment to empowering agents through cutting-edge technology that aims to enhance productivity, streamline client engagement and accelerate business growth,” said Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa. “Since its rollout, Lofty has demonstrated strong adoption across our agent network, validating its product-market fit. The platform’s low churn rate underscores its enduring value and strong reception among La Rosa agents.”

Unlike other real estate technology solutions, Lofty provides a true platform, powered by AI, to support the unique and complex needs of both traditional and modern brokerages, the company said. Easy to learn, and quick to drive results, Lofty can convert 42% more leads than other solutions, enabling brokerages like La Rosa to rapidly drive growth from one centralized application while also optimizing technology investments. Lofty has also expanded its multilingual capabilities to better serve clients such as La Rosa. This includes two key features:

Language translation and currency conversion capabilities which are automatically reflected on an agent’s Lofty IDX website.

AI Sales Assistant now supports over 50 languages, powered by the language model from Google DialogFlow to GPT 4.1 to have more real and human conversations.

“La Rosa understands that cutting-edge technology is a key growth lever,” said Andrew Wild, vice president of Enterprise Sales for Lofty. “From search to settlement, the Lofty platform provides them with innovative yet user-friendly applications that empowers agents, enables the business to scale, and puts them on the path achieving profitability.”

