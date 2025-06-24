The National Association of Realtors® today announced HP as a new partner with NAR REALTOR Benefits®. HP offers a wide range of products designed to support productivity, mobility and seamless communication.

As part of the agreement, NAR stated that members will receive exclusive discounts up to 40% off select HP products, including personal computers, monitors, printers and more. Members can also access flexible financing options and a dedicated HP Small Business Advisor for personalized support.

“Technology is vital to how real estate professionals conduct business, and HP’s offerings are well aligned with the needs of our members,” said Rhonny Barragan, NAR vice president of strategic alliances. “Through this partnership, NAR members can access best-in-class tools to help them stay productive, connected and competitive.”

To claim this benefit, visit www.hp.com/us-en/shop/cv/nar to create an account. Once logged in, NAR members will gain entry to a private shopping portal with exclusive, members-only pricing.