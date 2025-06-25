Ask any agent what they need more of, and the answer is almost always the same: leads. But maybe that’s the wrong question.

In a market defined by higher rates, selective buyers and hesitant sellers, the real edge doesn’t lie in chasing more leads—it lies in making more of the listings you already have and being the best partner for the homeowner.

The typical home on the market today could use a little love—whether it’s a fresh coat of paint, a landscaping upgrade or a bathroom that says “2025” instead of “1995.” These aren’t vanity projects; they’re deal-shapers. In many cases, the right improvements can boost selling price, reduce days on market and eliminate buyer concessions. Yet, too often, they never happen.

Why? Because sellers can’t (or don’t want to) pay the upfront cost, or inexperienced agents rush the home to market, without proper prep. There is no debate that move-in ready homes sell faster and for more. Zillow reports a 4% increase in improved homes, while Revive reports pre-improvements sell 72% faster.

That’s where the industry is quietly evolving. Forward-thinking brokerages and agents are finding creative, compliant ways to help their sellers make improvements before the home lists, with nothing due until the sale closes. It’s not a loan pitch. It’s a listing strategy.

And it’s working.

Homes that are polished, staged and move-in ready not only photograph better—they command stronger offers, create smoother negotiations and have less headaches at close. More importantly, they give agents something fresh and powerful to bring to the listing presentation table: a plan.

The result? Sellers feel supported. Agents win more listings. And brokerages grow without adding more bodies or burning out their teams. It’s not magic getting repeat business. It’s just working smarter with what you’ve already got.

What’s fascinating is how these programs are also reshaping internal economics. When home improvement funds are offered compliantly through third-party solutions—not directly by the brokerage or agent—it opens the door to new, ancillary revenue opportunities in title, escrow and beyond. Done right, these added services can become meaningful profit centers, all while improving the consumer experience.

In a year where margins are thin and every transaction counts, it’s time to flip the script: Stop chasing more leads and start unlocking more value from the homes you’re already representing.

Make every listing the best version of itself. HouseAmp has HouseAmp Academy, a 100% free university, and hosts seminars for improve-to-sell education and tips to help agents.

For more information, please visit https://www.houseamp.com/brokerages.