RE/MAX Regional Services (RSI), has announced the purchase of RE/MAX Iowa and Nebraska. In addition to the purchase, Jeff Berlin has been appointed as Regional Director of RE/MAX Iowa and Nebraska and joins the RSI management team as Operations Manager, effective immediately.

Dennis Curtin founded RSI in 1975 and expanded it to 207 franchised offices in seven Midwest and Southern States, as RE/MAX noted. This acquisition brings the total office count to nearly 300 offices with over 4,500 associates throughout the 9-State region. These sales associates produced over $20B in sales volume during 2024.

RE/MAX stated that Berlin has managed the Central region for the past 10 years, and prior to that was active as a real estate agent in both the commercial and residential sectors from 1996. His broad knowledge base and experience are focused on services for our existing Brokers and Associates with an additional emphasis on growth of the regions.

When asked about the opportunity Jeff had this to say: “I’m very excited to be a part of the incredible organization Dennis has built over the past 50 years. I appreciate the trust and confidence Dennis has in me and our shared vision will be very positive for the 4500 agents we serve.”

