Forbes Global Properties has announced that Rizzotti Advisors has joined its network. Based in Sicily, Italy, and founded by seasoned industry professionals Felice Rizzotti and Loredana Cucinotta, Rizzotti Advisors will exclusively represent Forbes Global Properties throughout the region, leveraging the brand’s global reach to elevate Sicily’s luxury estates.

With roots in architecture and design, Rizzotti Advisors represents prestige real estate for luxury homebuyers and sellers, a release noted. Forbes notes the firm offers a tailored, full-service approach to the high-end properties across Sicily’s most sought-after locations, including the iconic towns of Taormina, Ortigia, Noto Shire, Catania, Palermo, and the Aeolian Islands.

In addition to its brokerage services, Rizzotti Advisors has an extensive network of partners—legal, financial, tax and architectural professionals—to offer a full-service consulting model for both local and international clients. This strategic foundation uniquely positions the firm as a trusted advisor in navigating complex, high-value transactions, the company notes.

“Sicily has long captivated the world with its cultural richness, natural beauty, and architectural heritage,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “With deep regional insight and a profound appreciation for the island’s heritage, Rizzotti Advisors is uniquely positioned to connect global buyers with a destination where old-world charm meets enduring investment value.”

“Our goal has always been to create a firm that goes beyond traditional real estate,” said Felice Rizzotti, co-CEO and co-founder of Rizzotti Advisors. “Joining Forbes Global Properties enables us to expand our international reach and share the magic of Sicilian living with a global audience.”

“There’s an undeniable emotional connection that people feel when they encounter the right property,” added Loredana Cucinotta, co-CEO and co-founder. “We’re excited to bring our clients closer to their dream homes while providing the highest level of expertise and global visibility.”

The network membership was announced Tuesday at a real estate conference in Taormina at the Grand Hotel San Pietro, where speakers included Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties; Marcus Benussi, managing director, Business Development of Forbes Global Properties; David Gasman, director Branded Ventures, Forbes; Felice Rizzotti, co-CEO and co-founder of Rizzotti Advisors; and guests including Prof. Enrico Macrì, professor of Commercial Law; Dr. Paolo Bonaccorso, president of the ODEC Budget Committee; Dr. Nico Torrisi, president of SAC SpA; and Dr Flavio Sarcià, director Italy of Banca Patrimoni Sella & C. Topics explored the development opportunities and innovative strategies for enhancing Sicily’s heritage and positioning it globally as a luxury real estate destination, Forbes noted.

For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.