As AI continues to redefine the real estate landscape, leaders who blend innovation with real-world solutions are setting the pace. Dominik Pogorzelski, general manager at Restb.ai, was named an Achiever in RISMedia’s 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers class for his role in bringing practical, high-impact AI tools to real estate professionals and MLSs nationwide.

In the latest edition of our Newsmakers Spotlight series, RISMedia caught up with Pogorzelski to talk about his approach to meaningful AI integration, the value of strong partnerships and how staying grounded in agent needs is helping Restb.ai shape the future of real estate.

Paige Brown: You’ve been named an Achiever in RISMedia’s 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers—congratulations! What was your reaction when you found out, and what does this recognition mean to you?

Dominik Pogorzelski: Thank you! Honestly, my first reaction was a mix of surprise and gratitude. It’s incredibly humbling. For me, this isn’t just a personal accolade; it’s a reflection of the entire Restb.ai team’s hard work. For the past decade, our team has been pushing the boundaries of AI, and today our technology reaches almost a million real estate professionals. This recognition is a powerful validation of that mission. It signifies that MLSs and agents are stepping up and embracing what AI can do for them, and that’s what’s truly making a difference. Their willingness to innovate is what energizes all of us to keep pushing forward.



PB: You’ve played a key role in expanding Restb.ai’s reach across the industry, especially with MLS partnerships. What’s driven your approach to building these relationships and growing adoption?

DP: My approach is rooted in a simple belief: technology should be an enabler, not a disruptor. When I meet with MLS executives, my primary goal is to listen and understand their unique challenges. We build trust by demonstrating how our AI can solve tangible problems—improving data quality, ensuring compliance and making their members’ lives easier. This focus on partnership has been the driving force behind our growth. Last year alone we brought our technology to over 25 new MLSs, and we’re on track to empower one million real estate professionals with AI tools by the end of the year. By solidifying integrations across all major MLS platforms—Matrix, Paragon, FlexMLS, Rapattoni, and most recently, Ocusell—we’re not just selling a product; we’re building real solutions that fit seamlessly into an agent’s day, while giving MLS staff tools to automate the repetitive stuff and make it easier to remain compliant.

PB: The AI space is crowded with hype right now, but you’ve been clear about focusing on real, tangible value. How do you stay grounded in what actually works for real estate professionals?

DP: It’s easy to get caught up in the hype, but we stay grounded by constantly asking: “How does this help an agent sell a house faster or for more? How much time does it save them?” Our focus is on valuable innovation and speed – not empty promises. For example, we developed a tool that allows agents to instantly generate compelling, compliant public remarks without ever leaving their add/edit platform. That’s a direct solution to a common agent pain point. Another example comes from our research, which shows how often key home features visible in photos are omitted during listing creation. Our technology solves this by auto-populating those features, creating a richer listing that reduces Days on Market.

PB: Restb.ai recently rolled out new photo tagging features in partnership with Cotality—can you tell us more about how that collaboration came together and what it’s bringing to the table for both real estate professionals and consumers?

DP: Our partnership with Cotality dates back to 2020, when—as CoreLogic—they became the first major vendor to truly see how our AI would reshape the MLS space. We started by rolling out technology to help MLSs monitor for compliance violations within photos via Listing Data Checker. Since then, Cotality has integrated our AI into most of their other platforms, including Matrix and, most recently, OneHome. In OneHome, our AI now powers a Pinterest-like experience where a homebuyer can search for properties by simply uploading a photo or, better yet, see a kitchen they love in the image gallery and instantly find other homes with similar kitchens. Collaborations like these constantly push the boundaries of what’s possible, from listing input to home search.

PB: With so many MLSs now using Restb.ai’s tools, what kind of feedback are you getting that’s shaping what you and your team are working on next?

DP: The feedback has been fantastic and is the lifeblood of our innovation. We’re hearing a lot about the need for deeper data insights and more automation, which directly led to our Special Report Series. In these deep data dives, we analyze our vast visual data to uncover market trends, like our study showing that listings with floor plans sell faster, or our most recent report that uncovered a potential $27 billion hidden lending risk from inaccurate property condition and quality evaluations in appraisals. It’s also incredibly empowering when customers automatically turn to us to solve new problems. A recent example is when MLSs needed to review all uploaded documents for commission-related language; they realized AI should be doing this and came to us to build the solution.

PB: What excites you most about the intersection of AI and real estate right now—and where do you think things are headed in the next year or two?

DP: What excites me most is that we’re moving past AI as a novelty and into a phase of meaningful integration–where AI isn’t just assisting, but actively working on behalf of agents and MLSs to get things done. The technology is mature enough to solve complex, real-world problems. In the next year or two, AI will not only help us input vast amounts of accurate data into the MLS but also help us sift through that data to extract unprecedented insights in the palm of our hands. By merging technologies like computer vision, LLMs and agentic AI, agents will be able to serve their clients with better insights and the best customer service possible. AI will become the invisible engine powering everything from hyper-personalized property recommendations to more accurate valuations, and get rid of the repetitive, mundane tasks agents have to do but hate to do. Together, we’re creating a more efficient and transparent market for everyone.

PB: Looking beyond the company for a moment—what has your own leadership journey looked like over the past few years? Has anything surprised you or pushed you to grow in new ways?

DP: My leadership journey has been one of constant learning. The biggest lesson has been that leadership is less about having all the answers and more about empowering your team to find them. I’ve been pushed to become a better listener and collaborator. I feel privileged to work alongside brilliant colleagues who are genuinely committed to ethical business practices and who believe that success comes from doing good by our partners. It’s incredibly rewarding to lead a team that is focused on creating real, tangible value for our industry, not just chasing the next shiny object.

PB: Any big goals or projects on the horizon—either personally or professionally—that you’re especially looking forward to?

DP: Professionally, our main goal at Restb.ai is to continue this incredible momentum. We are laser-focused on deepening our partnerships and expanding our platform’s capabilities into other real estate verticals. We’re working on exciting new developments in property analysis and unique visual insights that we believe will set a new standard for the industry. On a personal level, after navigating an unexpected life event a couple of years ago, I’ve been putting a lot of effort into personal growth and healing. I’m looking forward to being in a place where I can finally begin a chapter I’ve long hoped for—starting a family of my own.

