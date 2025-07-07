eXp World Holdings, Inc. has announced that Jesse Hill has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Hill has served as eXp World Holdings’ Interim CFO and principal financial officer since April 2025.

Hill brings extensive experience in financial management and has been instrumental in eXp’s international expansion efforts, the company stated in a release.

“Jesse Hill has done an outstanding job leading our finance organization through a period of focused investment and global growth,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “Under his financial leadership, our International Realty segment has expanded into eight new markets, nearly quintupled revenue, and significantly improved operating margins. Jesse brings deep knowledge of our business model, a clear long-term financial vision, and a steadfast commitment to our agent-centric values. I’m excited to officially welcome him as our permanent CFO as we enter our next phase of strategic growth and value creation.”

Prior to joining eXp in 2019, the company noted that Hill held financial positions at The Walt Disney Company, Nissan Motor Corporation and General Motors. Since his joining the company he has held several strategic finance leadership roles,including most recently as VP of International Finance & Corporate FP&A. eXp noted that Hill has led major initiatives that contributed to record growth in the company’s international business.

“It’s an honor to step into this role at such a pivotal moment in eXp’s evolution,” said Hill. “I am incredibly proud of how we have scaled with discipline and purpose, always keeping our agents at the center. I look forward to advancing our focus on financial strength, global expansion, and long-term value creation for our agents, employees, and shareholders.”

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com/.