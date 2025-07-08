Earlier this week, RISMedia announced the Top 25 regional finalists for its 2025 Real Estate Rookie of the Year award, sponsored by Colibri Real Estate. The program, now in its fourth year, is designed to honor new real estate agents who are achieving extraordinary results in their rookie year.

Five regional winners will be chosen from among the Top 25 finalists, and those individuals will then compete to become the national winner. The 2025 national Rookie of the Year will be revealed and awarded at RISMedia’s Annual Awards Gala on September 4, held during RISMedia’s 37th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington D.C., Sept. 3 – 5.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award were considered based on their 2024 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. To qualify for this year’s award, agents must not have been licensed prior to January 2023. Here, we take a closer look at the Top 5 Rookie finalists representing the Midwest region.

MIDWEST

Shannon Elliott

Buy Sell Build QC – Real Broker LLC

According to Shannon Elliott, being named a Top 5 regional finalist for the Midwest reflects the hard work, dedication and passion she has poured into serving her clients.



“To be recognized among so many talented new agents is humbling—and motivating,” says Elliott. “It means that the long hours, the learning curves and the commitment to excellence haven’t gone unnoticed. Most importantly, it reaffirms that putting people first—whether it’s clients, colleagues or community—truly makes a difference in this business.”



Elliott shares that the biggest contributing factor to her rookie success was “relentless consistency paired with a genuine commitment to serving others well.”

“I treated every client—whether it was a $100,000 transaction or a $500,000 transaction—with the same level of care, urgency and professionalism,” she says. “I never let fear or inexperience stop me from solving problems or finding answers.”



Elliott’s drive to succeed in real estate is also fueled by the unexpected passing of her brother, and his passion for the business—a passion that is now shared by his daughter.



“This career became more than just a job—it became a way to honor my brother’s memory and walk alongside my niece in something that connects us all,” says Elliott. “That emotional drive gave me the strength to push through challenges, stay committed and pursue excellence from the very beginning.”

For Elliott, real estate is ultimately about trust. “It’s never just about property,” she says. “It’s about people. I love that real estate blends relationship-building, strategy, negotiation, creativity and service—all in one career.”

Angela Foster

Classic Realty

For Angela Foster, serving clients at the highest level was priority one from the onset of her real estate career.



“This recognition tells me that the long hours, constant learning and commitment of putting my clients first has not gone unnoticed,” she says. “I am incredibly proud to represent my region, and this milestone inspires me to keep raising the bar.”



A commitment to building relationships and consistently showing up for clients were among the top factors in Foster’s rookie-year success.



“I approached every interaction with the mindset of service, not making a sale,” she says. “I focused on creating trust and having the very best communication. I always made it a priority to be available, solution-oriented and consistent, whether it was a first-time homebuyer or experienced investor. I treated every client as if they were my only one. The combination of relationship-first service and consistency was the foundation for everything I achieved.”



No two days in real estate are alike, according to Foster, and that is why she loves the business so much.



“It challenges me to grow constantly, strategically, emotionally and professionally,” she says. “Whether it’s negotiating a tough deal or finding creative solutions for clients, there is always something new to learn and a new way to provide value.”

Zachary Gorrell

Gorrell Bros. Real Estate

“Being named a finalist means a lot—not just for me, but for the community that’s stood behind me from the start,” says Zachary Gorrell. “I grew up in a small town where people take care of each other, and I’ve carried that spirit into every part of my real estate journey. To be recognized on this level is both exciting and humbling, and it motivates me to keep working hard for the people and places that mean so much to me.”



Gorrell learned early on that success in real estate is all about building relationships and, with that in mind, focused on being consistent, approachable and reliable. He wanted to be sure people knew they could count on him.



“In a small-town market, trust goes a long way, and I never took a single conversation or opportunity for granted,” explains Gorrell. “Every call, showing and closing was a chance to learn and grow—and that mindset helped shape my first year.”

It’s no surprise that what Gorrell loves most about the real estate business is the people he has an opportunity to meet and work with each day.



“Every client has a unique story, and getting to be part of such meaningful chapters in their lives is something I’ll never take lightly,” he says. “Whether it’s helping someone buy their first home, sell a family property or relocate to be closer to loved ones—it’s about more than houses. It’s about connection, care and community. That’s what makes this work so fulfilling.”

Melissa Hovendick

NP Dodge Real Estate

Melissa Hovendick is “truly blessed beyond words” to be named a Top 5 finalist for the Midwest.



“I’m deeply grateful to be recognized among such inspiring peers,” says Hovendick. “I have worked hard to serve each client this past year, and this recognition fuels my passion even more—I’m so thankful for the opportunity to grow, serve and continue building meaningful relationships in real estate and with my clients.”

According to Hovendick, her rookie-year success would not have been possible without persistence and support, and a genuine desire to help people.



“I’ve worked hard to learn everything I could, leaned on my years of sales experience, and had a broker who answered every question—day or night,” she says. “I’ve also been blessed with great training, a friend who referred me to clients, and people who believed in me from the start.”



Hovendick relishes many aspects of her fledgling career in real estate, but above all, the opportunity she has to make a meaningful impact on people’s lives.



“I absolutely love helping people, and helping them find a place to call home is truly one of the most rewarding things I have ever done,” she says.

Sam LoFaso, III

LoFaso Real Estate Services

For Sam LoFaso, being named a Top 5 finalist for the Midwest is both humbling and inspiring.



“It’s incredibly motivating to be recognized among so many talented new professionals, and it fuels my drive to keep learning, improving and making a positive impact in my community,” he says.



A commitment to constant learning and a willingness to grow were among the top factors in LoFaso’s rookie-year success, he explains. “I made it a priority to learn from experienced professionals in the industry, and I surrounded myself with people who challenged and inspired me.”



To that end, LoFaso joined local networking and charitable organizations, such as the Medina County Board of Realtors® and Synergy, a community-focused group. LoFaso also leaned into his family history in the real estate business.

“Growing up in a real estate family and having a father who led by example, I was fortunate to see early on what it takes to succeed, not just in a career, but in life,” he says. “That foundation made it easy for me to fall in love with this profession.

“But beyond the business itself, what truly drives me is the opportunity to help people and give back to my community in meaningful ways,” adds LoFaso. “Real estate is more than just finding someone a house; it’s about helping individuals and families achieve their goals, find a place to call home, and create a better future.”

