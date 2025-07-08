Forbes Global Properties has announced that rennie, a Canadian real estate marketing firm, has joined the Forbes Global network. Rennie will represent the network across the province of British Columbia, home of cities including Vancouver.

Founded by industry veteran Bob Rennie, the firm maintains a network of over 300 real estate advisors. The largest presale marketing firm in Western Canada, rennie has been a guide in the development and marketing of real estate for 50 years.

“rennie exemplifies what it means to lead with integrity, market knowledge and a client-first mindset,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “Their commitment to building community, empowering advisors with smart technology and data, and delivering results at every level makes them an outstanding addition to our global network.”

“This is an exciting chapter for rennie,” said Greg Zayadi, president of rennie. “Joining Forbes Global Properties allows us to showcase our clients’ homes on a truly global stage, while remaining grounded in the local expertise and data-driven philosophy that continues to define our firm.”

Forbes Global Properties noted that as members of the exclusive network of 28 countries and more than 600 locations, rennie will benefit from Forbes’ audience of more than 167 million.

For more information, visit https://www.forbesglobalproperties.com/.