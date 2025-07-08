Stellar MLS, the largest multiple listing service in Florida and Puerto Rico, announced today that it is collaborating with California Regional MLS (CRMLS) and Bright MLS to expand their customers’ listing access through the California and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Through a program called Reciprocal MLS Access—a collaborative agreement between multiple MLS organizations—customers can search and view listings in other participating MLS systems without needing to join them separately or pay additional fees, seeking to allow more referrals and opening up access for buyers across the continent

In a press release, Stellar MLS called the arrangement “a powerful tool” for referrals and collaboration.

“This collaboration between Stellar MLS, CRMLS and Bright MLS marks a defining moment in our shared commitment to delivering unmatched value to our mutual customers,” said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS, in a statement. “By connecting the three largest MLSs in the nation, we are breaking down regional barriers while empowering agents and brokers with seamless data access, expanded referral opportunities and a stronger foundation to serve their consumers.”

The direct impact of this type of data share agreement is still unknown—notably, since the pandemic, Americans are moving shorter distances and cross-country relocations have fallen significantly from recent heights.

But the agreement represents a closer collaboration between MLSs that claim around 280,000 total members and 230,000 listings, as the industry grapples with questions around listing access and the appropriate usage of private listing networks. It also comes as brokerages have sought to pressure MLSs over certain mandatory National Association of Realtors® rules, most notably Clear Cooperation.

According to Stellar, the MLSs in question use Matrix, which is meant to make navigation seamless and intuitive for real estate professionals to view and share real-time data, making it easier to support clients relocating, investing or expanding into new markets. Real estate professionals can tap into cross-regional referrals and transactions, Stellar said, expand their business opportunities and provide more services to customers.

“The new agreement between CRMLS and Stellar MLS represents a major milestone,” said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS, in a statement. “The move is granting agents and brokers access to accurate, vetted data beyond the borders of traditional coverage areas, fostering a better-connected network of real estate professionals from across the country. This relationship, along with our existing agreement with Bright MLS, is one of multiple partnerships bringing unmatched value to the overall homebuying and selling process.”

For subscribers to the MLSs, the new partnership offers domestic coverage of 10 states and territories: Florida, Puerto Rico, California, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

“Adding Stellar MLS to our existing relationship with CRMLS marks a significant expansion of Bright’s efforts to foster greater collaboration across the industry,” said Brian Donnellan, president and CEO of Bright MLS, in a statement. “This extended network—linking the nation’s three largest MLSs—reinforces our focus on creating a more open and efficient marketplace for real estate professionals.”

Editor’s note: this story was updated at 11:02 a.m. eastern time with language from a revised statement and release from Stellar MLS.