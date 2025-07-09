United Real Estate Dallas has announced the launch of its Foundations High-Velocity Productivity Program for real estate agents of any career level. This innovative coaching program offers a structured, results-driven approach that addresses a longstanding problem for agents—predictable income.

Unlike traditional coaching programs, Foundations offers a step-by-step roadmap for the first five transactions and beyond. With hands-on, personalized coaching, built-in accountability, business planning and structured curricula, the program connects agents’ daily actions to long-term goals.

Carol Drake, regional director–designated broker of United | Greater Dallas & Houston, explains how the program can better position agents for long-term success:

“‘Foundations’ is more than just training or coaching—it’s a transformative experience that aligns perfectly with our mission to change the financial trajectory of our agents’ careers and lives now with the coaching, training, tools and platforms.”

At the helm of the Foundations program is Brian Force, director of productivity. Force is a leadership and professional development expert with over 13 years of experience building high-performing sales teams and managing successful real estate ventures. He began his career at Keller Williams and went on to found Homeward Property Management, Livian DFW real estate agency and Deep Blue Capital. He is the host of podcast “Leading with Force.”

“‘Foundations’ represents the evolution of agent development,” says Force. “We’ve taken everything we know about what creates successful real estate professionals and built it into a comprehensive productivity system. By combining personalized coaching, proven business-building frameworks and community-driven accountability, we’re setting a new standard for how brokerages support their agents’ success.”

“Brian brings not only deep expertise but also an unmatched ability to inspire real growth,” added Drake. “His values, energy and proven track record make him the perfect fit to help our agents reach new heights—personally and professionally.”

For more information, visit https://www.unitedrealestatedallas.com/index.html.