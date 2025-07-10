Earlier this week, RISMedia announced the Top 25 regional finalists for its 2025 Real Estate Rookie of the Year award, sponsored by Colibri Real Estate. The program, now in its fourth year, is designed to honor new real estate agents who are achieving extraordinary results in their rookie year.

Five regional winners will be chosen from among the Top 25 finalists, and those individuals will then compete to become the national winner. The 2025 national Rookie of the Year will be revealed and awarded at RISMedia’s Annual Awards Gala on September 4, held during RISMedia’s 37th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C., Sept. 3 – 5.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award were considered based on their 2024 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. To qualify for this year’s award, agents must not have been licensed prior to January 2023. Here, we take a closer look at the Top 5 Rookie finalists representing the Southeast.



SOUTHEAST FINALISTS



Walther Vasquez Johnson

J&C Real Estate Solutions

Like any successful rookie agent, Walther Vasquez Johnson devoted many hours working hard for his clients during his first year in the real estate business. Being named a regional finalist proves that it was well worth it.



“Being named a Top 5 regional finalist validates the late nights and the commitment I’ve made to serving my clients,” says Johnson. “It’s also a reminder that I’m just getting started, and it motivates me to keep working hard.”



According to Johnson, building trust within his community was the most important factor in achieving success early in his career.



“I focused on being present, educating clients every step of the way and offering personalized service that made them feel seen and supported,” he explains. “My background, consistency and ability to connect with Spanish-speaking families also helped me create strong relationships that turned into referrals and a consistent business.”

Johnson doesn’t take his role as a real estate professional lightly, fully aware of the impact he can have on others.



“Real estate allows me to play a meaningful role in people’s lives, whether it’s helping a family buy their first home or guiding a seller through a major transition,” says Johnson. “Every transaction is a chance to empower, educate and uplift others, and I’m honored to be part of that journey.”

Rajani Chitta

EZ Choice Realty

Rajani Chitta’s rookie year in real estate was marked by her dedication and passion for helping others achieve the dream of homeownership, making her status as a regional Rookie of the Year finalist extremely rewarding.



“It’s an incredible honor,” says Chitta. “Being recognized by a respected platform like RISMedia is both humbling and inspiring.”

Several factors contributed to Chitta’s achievements during her first year in the business, but she points to her commitment to client service as the most critical component of her success—”truly listening to what my clients need and guiding them with honesty and empathy.”



“Consistent learning, the support of my mentors and building genuine relationships also played a key role,” she adds.

Chitta has found great fulfillment in her work as a real estate professional.

“I love the impact we make in people’s lives,” says Chitta. “Helping someone find a home where they’ll make memories is deeply rewarding. Every transaction is a new journey, and no two days are the same—it keeps me energized and motivated.”



Maxwell Felman

RE/MAX Consultants Realty

Maxwell Felman is excited to see that the hard work he put into his rookie year has paid off.



“It truly means the world to me to be named a Top 5 regional Rookie of the Year (finalist),” says Felman. “To be acknowledged for my efforts with my clients gives me such joy and satisfaction; I can’t help but smile and feel so motivated for the future.”

Felman also focuses on his clients’ satisfaction throughout the transaction process, a key component to his success right out of the gate.



“Whether it’s selecting the perfect property that meets their wants and needs, being cautious during the critical contract deadline details or taking the time to show the various options for financing, my clients know they have someone they can trust and rely on at any point,” says Felman.

According to Felman, being a real estate professional exposes him to a diversity of people and experiences each day, a part of the job he truly relishes.



“The aspect that I love most about the real estate business is that on any given day I may meet a new contact that will broaden my horizons,” he explains. “To be out of the office meeting new people, traveling to new areas and seeing new properties—there isn’t a dull day in the real estate business!”



Shannon O’Brien Kerney

Sato Real Estate

For Shannon O’Brien Kerney, becoming a Rookie of the Year regional finalist is a testament to her focus and hard work.



“It means that my efforts in my first year building strong relationships with clients and navigating the challenges of the industry have been recognized,” she says. “This honor motivates me to keep pushing myself and to further my commitment to strive for excellence.”

Kerney points to her support network, personal drive and perseverance—especially through challenging moments—as critical components of her rookie-year success.

“Real estate can be tough, especially starting out, but having people around me who believed in me, guided me and encouraged me to keep going made all the difference,” says Kerney. “I’ve learned to stay focused, work hard even when things feel uncertain, and always show up for my clients with integrity and heart. That combination—support, resilience and purpose—has truly been the foundation of my success.”

Kerney finds it hard to pinpoint what it is she loves most about the real estate business.



“I thrive on the flexibility, the challenge of the negotiations and the unlimited potential this career offers,” says Kerney. “As a farmer’s daughter, I was raised to value hard work, and real estate gives me the incredible reward of seeing the results of the effort firsthand. “Getting to build meaningful relationships with clients and other professionals makes this career feel less like work and more like a calling.”



Robbie Sockwell

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little Realty

“To be named a Top 5 regional finalist for RISMedia’s 2025 Rookie of the Year just reinforces how lucky I am, in what was considered a tough real estate year, to have had such amazing and numerous clients and so much support from my family and friends in my rookie year in real estate,” says Robbie Sockwell. “It makes me want to continue to bring my A-game to every client opportunity, whether I’m listing a property or finding ‘home’ for one of my buyers.”

According to Sockwell, the most important factor in his rookie-year success was the 64 open houses he held. “Not only did the open houses introduce me to people that were wanting to buy homes or were curious about the process (which gave me clients), they also showed my peers and sphere of influence my level of commitment to being a real estate professional, and to helping people find ‘home,'” he explains.

Like any dedicated real estate professional, Sockwell loves the people he gets to work with each day, as well as the homes themselves.



“I enjoy people, and I love being a resource for them in what is arguably one of the most stressful and most expensive things a person can do in their life…buying or selling real estate,” says Sockwell. “I also love design and architecture. So for me, this job gives me two things I’m most passionate about fused together in one opportunity.”



