Earlier this week, RISMedia announced the Top 25 regional finalists for its 2025 Real Estate Rookie of the Year award, sponsored by Colibri Real Estate. The program, now in its fourth year, is designed to honor new real estate agents who are achieving extraordinary results in their rookie year.

Five regional winners will be chosen from among the Top 25 finalists, and those individuals will then compete to become the national winner. The 2025 national Rookie of the Year will be revealed and awarded at RISMedia’s Annual Awards Gala on September 4, held during RISMedia’s 37th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C., Sept. 3 – 5.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award were considered based on their 2024 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. To qualify for this year’s award, agents must not have been licensed prior to January 2023. Here, we take a closer look at the Top 5 Rookie finalists representing the West.



WESTERN FINALISTS



Koby Bishop

The Group, Inc.

“To be recognized by such a respected organization as RISMedia, and to be among a group of high-achieving peers, is truly humbling,” says Koby Bishop. “To step into success in the real estate industry, even as the market shifted, is a testament to what hard work and focus can deliver.”



According to Bishop, his rookie-year success was due to a two-pronged approach: relentless client focus and strategic mentorship.



“I made it my mission to understand my clients’ deepest aspirations, moving beyond just their immediate needs to grasp their ‘dream list’ for the future,” he says. “This created immense client gratitude, directly leading to referrals and transactions.”

Additionally, Bishop made it a point to surround himself with high-achieving agents from the get-go.



“This small, dynamic group fostered an environment of rapid learning, allowing me to absorb new ideas, cutting-edge sales strategies, and witness solutions for common transaction challenges,” he says.



Bishop also credits the influence and support of his mother, a 20-year industry vet whose mentorship and guidance proved invaluable, including nuggets of advice like,

“Always answer your phone, because most agents don’t.”

“I was 7 years old when my mom shifted from her career as a teacher to selling real estate full time,” says Bishop. “Her investments of time and hard work built a dynamic portfolio, which allowed my parents to travel the world and retire at an early age. I am fascinated by the diverse wealth-building strategies available through real estate and can’t wait to continue the growth of my business so I can create an amazing life for my own family.”

Crystal Novak

Real Broker

According to Crystal Novak, transitioning into a career in real estate was a leap of faith.



“To be recognized so early in my journey feels like validation for every long day, late night and bold decision I’ve made,” she says. “In a field where many don’t make it past the first year, this recognition means so much—it’s proof that dedication, resilience and purpose can create momentum quickly when you’re doing work that aligns with your passion.



Novak’s background as an entrepreneur was a critical factor in her early success.



“Before real estate, I built and ran multiple businesses, which gave me a strong foundation in sales, marketing, branding and client relationships,” explains Novak. “I understood how to generate leads, build trust quickly and create systems that allow for consistent growth. More importantly, I developed the mindset of a problem solver—something that’s essential in this business. I approached my rookie year like I was launching a startup: with energy, strategy, and heart.”



Becoming a trusted and expert advisor to those on the homeownership journey is deeply rewarding to Novak.



“What I love most about real estate is the opportunity to educate, empower and guide people through one of the most important transitions of their lives,” she says. Helping clients make confident decisions by sharing knowledge, breaking down complex steps, and finding creative solutions is where I thrive. I love being their go-to resource, their sounding board, and their biggest advocate from start to finish.”

Wiheb Yaikob

Horizon Real Estate

For Wiheb Yaikob, succeeding as a real estate rookie involved extreme diligence, many late nights and a lot of hustle. Seeing that effort acknowledged by becoming a Rookie of the Year regional finalist has been “incredibly rewarding” for him.



According to Yaikon, determination and guidance were the biggest contributing factors to accomplishing so much in his first year.



“My success was driven by referrals, relentless hard work and the incredible support of my family,” he says. “I’m also deeply grateful to the Ethiopian and Eritrean community in Seattle, Washington, whose trust and encouragement played a key role in my journey.

There is much that Yaikob loves about his career as a real estate professional, but above all, supporting the goals of others is the aspect that means the most to him.



“I love helping people—especially first-time homebuyers—achieve their dream of homeownership,” says Yaikon. “Seeing their joy and pride when they get the keys is truly the most fulfilling part of what I do.”

Ricky Leung

First Team Real Estate

Being named a Rookie of the Year regional finalist has reinforced Ricky Leung’s commitment to “serving clients with integrity, care and professionalism.”

According to Leung, the biggest factor in his early success has been the unwavering support of his family.



“My wife was the person who encouraged me to help others in their quest for homeownership,” he says. “She has always been my biggest supporter throughout my career. My family’s encouragement gave me the foundation and drive to pursue this new chapter in real estate with focus and resilience.”

Helping people achieve the dream of homeownership is extremely meaningful to Leung, but his role as a real estate professional goes far beyond that.



“Every client interaction is an opportunity to earn trust, solve problems and help people make informed decisions about their future,” says Leung. “I also love the ability to source investment opportunities that help clients build long-term wealth through real estate. It’s deeply rewarding to play a role in both their personal and financial journeys.”

Ellie Ridge

Side

For Ellie Ridge, becoming a Rookie of the Year regional finalist is meaningful on both a professional and a personal level.

“My family goes back six generations in the Bay Area, so it is an honor and privilege to be a finalist in the region that I love so much,” she says. “This area is the backdrop of my life and it means so much to me to be able to call it home, and to represent it as a devoted agent.”



Succeeding in real estate early on was all about hard work, says Ridge.



“I value my work ethic, and this last year I pushed myself to host every open house I could, say ‘yes’ to opportunities even where the benefit wasn’t obvious, and assist senior agents in whatever capacity would allow me to get experience,” Ridge explains. “I focused on being the highest caliber of agent I could be—and trusted that business would follow.”

Ridge has clearly found her home in the real estate industry, which she refers to as “the best job in the world.”



“We get to connect with people and families looking to build a better life for themselves—what an honor,” she says. “We get to strategize and negotiate, in high stakes scenarios, which is exciting and challenging. We get to see tons of houses, and learn everything about those structures. I love this job not for one thing, but for all the things that it is: intense, emotional, important, consuming. For those who are cut out for it, it’s perfect.”