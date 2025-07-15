Forbes Global Properties has announced that boutique real estate agency MTN UTAH has joined its network. The brokerage will now serve as the exclusive Forbes Global Properties representative across Wasatch, Summit, Morgan and Weber counties in Utah.

“We are thrilled to welcome MTN Utah to the Forbes Global Properties network,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “Their parent company, Tahoe Mountain Realty, is a long-established market leader known for expertise, integrity and service—and MTN Utah upholds that reputation with the same uncompromising standard.”

“Our membership with Forbes Global Properties allows us to showcase Utah’s most extraordinary properties to an international audience of discerning buyers who value lifestyle, design and opportunities for long-term investment,” said Jeff Brown, broker and general manager of MTN Utah.

The membership of MTN Utah coincides with a period of extraordinary growth and global interest in Utah’s resort markets, the network stated. Recent standout sales, such as the firm’s representation of 11325 North Snowtop Road in Deer Crest, reflect a surging demand, said Forbes in a press release, citing natural beauty, tax advantages and Salt Lake City being poised to host the 2034 Winter Olympics.

MTN Utah’s prime residential listings will also be showcased on the Forbes’ print, digital and social media channels, published with expert commentary and market data.

