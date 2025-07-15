The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) has published the NAR Market Statistics Dashboard today. The Dashboard is a member-exclusive tool that provides NAR members with unparalleled local housing data that enhances their ability to help their clients buy and sell homes.

“The new Dashboard is a tool that enables NAR members to stay ahead of the market and better serve their clients. Using exclusive NAR data, the Dashboard is a one-stop-shop that equips members with insights into shifts in affordability, demand, and the economy. This allows agents who are Realtors® to advocate on behalf of their clients with confidence and achieve better outcomes,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR Chief Economist.

NAR stated that the interactive Market Statistics Dashboard is updated monthly and provides members with metro data on:

Housing affordability

Sales and listing trends

Home pricing changes

Economic indicators

Homeownership and demographic insights

The Dashboard also includes forward-looking analysis on how many households could qualify to buy a median-priced home if mortgage rates fall to 6%. NAR noted that this will enable members to better guide clients through the homebuying and selling process.

The analysis shows that if mortgage rates fall to 6%, NAR expects that an additional 5.5 million households in America, including 1.6 million renters, will have the income needed to buy a median priced home. Approximately 10% of the additional households would be expected to buy over the next 12 to 18 months if rates decline.

These affordability gains are expected to support stronger housing activity. NAR’s latest forecast projects a:

3% increase in home sales in 2025 and 14% increase in 2026

1% rise in home prices in 2025 and 4% rise in 2026

6.7% average for the 30-year mortgage rate in 2025 and a 6.0% average in 2026

In addition, NAR predicts that Atlanta, Dallas, Minneapolis, Cleveland and Kansas City will see the strongest boost in home sales activity if rates decline to 6%.

NAR stated that Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun will demonstrate the new Market Statistics Dashboard and share his midyear forecast on the economy and housing market during the Forecast Summit webinar on July 16, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. E.T. Click here to register.

Members can access the Market Statistics Dashboard here.