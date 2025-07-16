Above from left, Jobey and Andy Frank

Andy and Jobey Frank—the husband-and-wife team behind the Frank Realty Group with Phoenix, Arizona-based Realty ONE Group—pride themselves on being a one-stop destination for resources and education when it comes to serving buyers and sellers throughout the Grand Canyon State.

Committed to serving clients with the highest standard of excellence, the Franks recently partnered with fintech company HouseAmp, to add yet another powerful tool to their toolbox.

Connecting real estate agents and homeowners with financing and home improvement vendors, the Franks point to the HouseAmp platform as an important and much-needed resource that will help sellers access financing for pre-sale updates, staging and more.

“We always have to remember that we’re being hired as professionals, and that our sellers are clients who need our direction, so gaining access to that sort of information is why they’re hiring us,” says Jobey Frank, who believes that team members owe it to every seller to explain the advantages. “Holding back and not being honest about what updates need to be made and what staging needs to be done—and simply rushing them to list the house—is actually a disservice,” she adds.

As part of the agent training process, Andy and Jobey Frank mentor team members during client meetings to teach them how to evaluate a need for the types of services the HouseAmp program can provide—a key piece of the puzzle given HouseAmp CEO Rick Hennessey’s assertion that the demand for move-in ready homes is surging.

This is something the Franks and their team are seeing across the region they serve, incorporating not only greater Phoenix, but areas pushing north and east and into the White Mountains.

And with the latest data showing that nearly eight in 10 motivated buyers are unwilling to consider properties that aren’t move-in ready, Andy and Jobey Frank view HouseAmp as a ready resource, especially given the clients they’ve encountered who discovered they could benefit from doing some updates and improvements in order to get top dollar for their property.

“But they didn’t have the resources at their disposal to do that, so HouseAmp was an option that would allow them to immediately access resources to do what we knew was necessary, with the reimbursement coming at the time of closing,” says Andy Frank.

“We’re not just about selling homes,” he adds. “We want to be solution-based and become known in our market as the team clients can go to for helpful and valuable guidance.”

In fact, Jobey Frank notes that they haven’t discovered any other one-stop solution to assist qualified clients with the comprehensive range of services HouseAmp can provide, especially when a seller gets a home inspection report that points out the need for significant repairs.

“You can engage the HouseAmp program to replace that roof or that failing HVAC system, to help address those red flags that come up in inspections,” she says.

“The value HouseAmp offers is for sellers who don’t have access to the immediate cash to make those improvements which, quite frankly, a lot of people don’t,” adds Andy Frank. “HouseAmp can provide a resource for sellers to add value to their home, which will yield a greater return in the end. It’s also a much quicker process for sellers to access that kind of line of credit.

“Jobey and I are now working strategically toward making HouseAmp an active part of our solution-based approach to real estate, so we’re exploring what that looks like and integrating this into all of our conversations with clients,” concludes Andy Frank.

