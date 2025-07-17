Two ERA-affiliated Atlanta firms, ERA Foster & Bond and ERA Sunrise Realty, have announced their merger to create a unified brokerage boasting six offices and over 175 agents. The brokerage will maintain a strong presence across Atlanta, Canton, Duluth, Marietta, Milton, Athens and Savannah under the shared theme “Better Together.”

The company is led by David Moody and Rusty Willis. Speaking about the decision to merge, Moody said in a press release that “when the conversation started with Rusty and his team, it became clear right away that we were aligned in both mindset and mission.”

“The ERA Foster & Bond team brings creativity, forward-thinking leadership, and a deep presence in Atlanta that complements our footprint across North Georgia,” continued Moody. “By uniting our brokerages, we’re combining strengths—not just operationally, but culturally. This move allows us to keep that family feel our agents and clients value while offering the scale and tools of a truly modern real estate business.”

“When we first opened Foster & Bond, our mission was to foster relationships and build bonds that last far beyond a single transaction. Over the years, we’ve worked hard to create a collaborative, service-driven culture that truly puts people first,” said Willis in the same press release.

“What excites me most about this merger is that we’re partnering with a team that shares those values to the core,” continued Willis. “ERA Sunrise Realty has built a trusted brand across Georgia, with a reputation for integrity, local expertise and exceptional service. By combining forces, we now offer broader coverage, deeper expertise and even more tools and opportunities for our agents and clients alike. This is not just a strategic move—it’s a cultural fit.”

