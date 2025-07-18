The Realtors® Relief Foundation (RRF) has provided $500,000 in disaster relief aid to Texas Realtors® to support eight local Texas Realtors® associations after floods recently devastated communities in south central Texas. Funds will be made available to the public to assist with disaster victims’ housing payments as relief and recovery efforts continue, the organization stated.

“Following the tragic floods in Texas, we at the National Association of Realtors® (NAR) and the Realtors® Relief Foundation are heartbroken at the lives lost and the communities devastated,” said RRF President Greg Hrabcak. ”We know that the recovery efforts will take time and commitment, and we are working closely with Texas Realtors® and local Realtor® associations to make sure that the $500,000 we are providing goes toward supporting communities in areas affected by the flooding. NAR and RRF stand with Texans today, tomorrow, and in the months and years to come as we rebuild together.”

Since 2001, RRF has disbursed more than $50 million in aid to more than 26,000 families in the U.S. and five territories. The National Association of Realtors® covers all administrative costs, ensuring 100% of all funds collected are distributed directly to disaster relief causes.

When a major disaster occurs, RRF mobilizes its outreach efforts and turns to NAR members and other constituents for support. To learn more about RRF, visit www.nar.realtor/rrf. For those looking to help, donors can provide support by texting RRF4TX25 to 71777.