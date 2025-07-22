From Left, Angela Rastellini, Anthony Lamacchia, John Millen, Delia Correia, Phil Tirrell, Jackie Louh, Sarah Chaisson, Dave Karoly, Lindsay Favazza & Cole Gargaro

Lamacchia Realty has announced the acquisition of Tirrell Realty, a previous 14-year Weichert franchise based in Riverside, Rhode Island. The move brings 20 agents from the firm and a new branch location serving the greater Providence area including East Providence, East Bay markets, and the eastern side of the south coast of Massachusetts.

Lamacchia Realty has been serving buyers and sellers in Rhode Island since 2011 via its nearby offices in Massachusetts including Easton, Fall River, New Bedford, Seekonk and other Southern Massachusetts-based offices, the company noted, but this acquisition brings its first branch to the Ocean State.

Broker Associate Phillip Tirrell opened Tirrell Realty in 2005 and the brokerage has been regarded as a trustworthy local agency with a dedicated roster of expert real estate professionals and Realtor® members, the company stated. Tirrell has had a longstanding relationship with various members of Lamacchia Realty.

Licensed in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts, Tirrell brings over four decades of experience to the real estate market, the company added. Throughout his career, he has successfully navigated a wide range of market trends and has consistently ranked as a top producer, earning numerous awards as a team leader. With the sale of his brokerage to Lamacchia Realty, Tirrell will continue on as a leader in the office while actively working with buyers and sellers.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to be affiliated with a real estate firm that has such an outstanding support team,” Tirrell said. “I do believe this is a great move for myself and all my agents and clients. I see great growth ahead for everyone.”

Broker/owner Anthony Lamacchia expressed excitement over opening in the Providence market with this well-respected brokerage.

“I’m so excited to officially have an office location in Rhode Island,” said Lamacchia. “We have been serving there since 2011, and I am thrilled to now have a location in East Providence. To be expanding in the area with Phil, Delia and their great agents is an honor and I’m looking forward to great success.”

Noting the company is backed by a team of highly skilled and experienced real estate professionals, Lamacchia added, “Tirrell Realty brings unmatched expertise in the local real estate market. Their deep-rooted knowledge of the area, keen insight into market trends, and long-standing reputation for conducting business with honesty, integrity, and professionalism have been key drivers of their continued success since 2005.”

Lamacchia Realty Chief Operating Officer Jackie Louh added, “Phil has built an incredible company with a fantastic group of Realtors® and we can’t wait to see what we accomplish together.”

This marks Lamacchia Realty’s eleventh acquisition in Massachusetts in the past two years .

For more information and to learn more about the acquisition, visit https://www.lamacchiarealty.com/resources/.