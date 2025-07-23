Real estate technology firm Lofty has announced it has made a significant additional investment in its customer service offerings to support the more than 70,000 agents who rely on Lofty.

Among its new enhancements include a nearly 70% increase in training sessions, a new service-focused AI Assistant dedicated to helping agents get the answers they need faster, and an industry podcast to provide customers the insights they need to maximize the Lofty platform and accelerate business growth.

The company said as an award-winning tech innovator, it continues to prioritize an investment in customer service and align with forward thinking brokerages who put their teams first and share a vision for taking the real estate industry to the next level.

Innovative tech, dedicated training and expanded support team

According to a release, its new service-focused AI Assistant helps agents get the answers they need faster, easily submit support tickets and get updates on submitted tickets quickly. The new assistant delivers priority tasks and suggested follow-ups immediately, helping increase response time and giving agents the confidence they need to instead focus on the essential human aspects of the real estate process.

Its new onboarding technology aims to speed customer time-to-value. The company said its intuitive and user-friendly system provides a guided setup experience, with simple steps to optimize the system and help agents hit the ground running. To further their education, Lofty has also increased the number of training sessions by nearly 70%. From CRM and lead management to website and listings, Lofty now offers over 50 live training sessions each week open for agents to join as often as they prefer, the release noted.

With 20 new hires so far this year, Lofty also welcomed a new Product Success team to help customers maximize the platform, the company noted. The new department is dedicated to educating customers on how to make money with Lofty through an expanded library of playbooks, webinars and other resourceful content assets focused on outlining the strategies needed to generate and convert leads effectively.

Industry podcast and annual awards to highlight customer success

Available on Spotify, Lofty recently launched a new industry podcast, “Talk Lofty to Me!” to aid in the ongoing education of the evolving Lofty platform, the company explained. Guests include top-producing agents, marketing pros and Lofty insiders, that break down what’s working right now–from lead gen hacks and CMR best practices to follow-up strategies that actually convert. Developed for agents and teams of all kinds, the podcast offers a blueprint for turning conversations into closings, the company said.

Further, Lofty shared that the customer success team also launched the Lofty Legends Awards this year to recognize customers who best leveraged the platform to achieve measurable goals. Top performers are recognized by improvements in operational efficiency, expanded brand awareness, increased productivity, more lead capture and conversion and/or business growth. The annual awards feature winners from four key segments–single agents, small teams, large teams and brokerages and enterprise.

“We know how much pressure agents and teams are under to grow their business, foster personal relationships with home buyers and sellers and navigate evolving market conditions,” said Duane Hutchinson, vice president of Customer Success for Lofty. “Our AI-powered platform was purpose built to serve as an assistant to hard working agents, helping to alleviate the time consuming and mundane processes that often bog agents down. Our investment in new customer success training and tools coupled with an expanded team, reflect our unwavering commitment to helping agents harness the power of our platform to augment their hard work and help them grow their business.”

