Collin County Area Realtors (CCAR) and the MetroTex Association of Realtors (MetroTex) announced the merger of the two North Texas associations this week, creating a nearly 40,000-member association and one of the largest Realtor® associations in the country. CCAR announced Wednesday that members of both organizations have voted to approve the merger.

“We’re not just merging boards; we’re amplifying our voice,” said Johnny Mowad, MetroTex president. “Together, MetroTex and CCAR will form one of the strongest real estate networks in the country.”

The merger was first endorsed by both associations’ Board of Directors, a move that reflected a shared vision to position Realtors® for long-term success, CCAR noted. The plan was then presented to membership for a vote and approved.

“Both boards endorsed the merger plan, reflecting our shared vision and foresight to position Realtors® for long-term success,” said Jennifer Parker, president CCAR. “The approved plan passed a membership vote, giving REALTORS® direct influence in shaping our future and endorsing a more impactful association.”

According to CCAR, the newly merged organization will give members advantages including:

Stronger advocacy: A unified body strengthens legislative influence at the local, state, and national levels, delivering more representation for Realtors® and better protection of homeowner interests.

Economies of scale: Consolidated operations reducing the duplication across services, such as education and MLS platforms, allowing for smarter investment in new tools, technologies, and programs.

Expanded professional development: Members can expect more robust training, workshops, and certification opportunities backed by greater staffing and resources with more locations.

Enhanced member value: Merged operations reduce per-member costs and neutralize overlapping dues while increasing the value of benefits and services.

“This merger is more than a milestone, it’s a launchpad for new benefits and possibilities. Together, we’re shaping a stronger, smarter future for Realtors and the communities we serve.” said Mary Leidy, CCAR CEO.

The unified association aims to focus on collaboration and innovation in order to foster fresh leadership, expand community initiatives and enhance Realtor® service standards across the region, the company noted.

“We’re approaching this transition with focus and care to ensure a smooth experience for every member,” said Justin Landon, MetroTex CEO, who will lead the merged association. “We are committed to being a national leader among Realtor associations. Our DFW real estate professionals deserve no less.”

