According to Dirk Zeller, one of our top coaches at Real Geeks and expert in sales performance, success in real estate comes down to four key areas that determine your production.



In a recent mastermind session, Dirk expanded these areas into five steps. Let’s break them down so you can make Q1 of 2025 your most successful yet.



Step 1: Generate more leads—but do it smarter



“You can’t rely on the same old methods and expect better results,” Dirk tells us.



Generating more leads isn’t just about increasing volume—it’s about improving your lead sources and strategies. Many agents focus on a single method, like social media or open houses, but Dirk emphasizes diversifying your lead flow to avoid plateaus in production.



The key lead sources you should be leveraging:

1. Online Leads–High-volume but require rapid follow-up.

2. FSBOs & Expired Listings–”Most FSBOs fail to sell on their own,” Dirk reminds us.

3. Sphere of Influence (SOI)–Your best conversion rates come from people who already know you.

4. Direct Prospecting (Calls & Door Knocking)–”The most predictable way to book appointments.”



By consistently working multiple lead sources, you create a steady pipeline instead of experiencing boom-and-bust cycles.



Step 2: Convert more leads—The fortune is in the follow-up



Generating leads is only step one—what you do next determines your income. Dirk stresses that most agents give up way too soon.



The data-proven follow-up formula:



1. Call immediately–Response rates drop by 80% after the first five minutes.

2. Use multiple touchpoints–Calls, texts, and emails should be combined.

3. Follow up at least five times–80% of conversions happen after the fifth attempt (Source).

4. Provide value–Don’t just ask, “Are you ready to buy?” Offer market updates and neighborhood insights.



Dirk reminds us that “every time you fail to follow up, another agent wins that deal.”



Step 3: Improve the quality of your leads



Not all leads are created equal. Instead of chasing more, Dirk advises agents to focus on better leads.



“You can increase your income just by working with higher-quality prospects,” he tells us.



Ways to increase lead quality:



1. Ask better qualifying questions upfront–Learn their timeline, financing status, and motivation.

2. Work warm leads first–Your sphere, past clients, and referrals convert at much higher rates.

3. Leverage predictive analytics–AI-driven CRMs can identify the most engaged prospects.



By improving lead quality, you maximize your conversion rates without increasing your workload.



Step 4: The message matters—mastering what you say



It’s not just about how often you communicate, but how effectively. According to Dirk, many agents lose deals because their messaging lacks impact.



“If your message doesn’t resonate, your leads will tune you out,” he warns.



Crafting an effective message:



1. Personalize your communication–”Generic scripts don’t work,” Dirk says.

2. Speak their language–Buyers care about affordability, sellers care about maximizing price.

3. Frame solutions, not problems–Instead of saying, “Rates are high,” explain why it’s still a good time to buy.

4. Use storytelling–”People connect with stories, not statistics,” Dirk advises.



By refining your message, you instantly increase response rates and engagement.



Step 5: Mastering market perception—handling the interest rate objection



One of the biggest objections today? Interest rates. But Dirk says this is a “perception issue,” not a real problem.



“People bought homes when rates were 10%+—why? Because they understood value,” Dirk explains.



According to John Burns Consulting, the historical spread between mortgage rates and inflation averages 1.5% to 2%, but today’s spread is wider, indicating rates will likely come down. “That’s an opportunity if you position it correctly,” Dirk tells us.



How to handle rate objections:



1. Educate buyers – Show them historical context so they understand today’s market.

2. Shift the focus to affordability – Monthly payments matter more than interest rates.

3. Offer refinancing strategies – “Buy now, refi later” is a valid approach.

4. Highlight appreciation potential – Waiting could mean paying more later.



Agents who confidently navigate rate objections win more clients.



BONUS: Leveraging seasonality & off-season market opportunities



Understanding real estate seasonality can give you a competitive advantage. Dirk explains that the spring market is the busiest, as buyers and sellers become more active due to improved weather, school schedules, and increased inventory.



“If you’re not preparing ahead of time, you’ll miss out on the biggest window of opportunity,” Dirk tells us.



However, fall and winter offer hidden opportunities that most agents overlook.



How to win in the off-season:



1. Less competition: Fewer agents actively prospecting means more opportunities for you.

2. Serious buyers & sellers: Those in the market during off-peak seasons are highly motivated.

3. Stronger relationships: The slower months are the best time to build long-term connections with leads.

4. Prepping for spring: Agents who nurture leads in the fall and winter dominate when the market heats up.



“The agents who consistently work their pipelines in the off-season set themselves up for massive success in the peak months,” Dirk emphasizes.



The bottom line



If you focus on these five areas—smarter lead generation, better conversions, high-quality prospects, stronger messaging, and market perception mastery—you’ll outperform agents stuck in outdated strategies.



“The best agents aren’t working harder, they’re working smarter,” Dirk reminds us. Implement these steps, and this will be your best quarter yet!



