The Jason Mitchell Group (JMG) has announced the addition of Atlas Hearth International to its rapidly expanding national network. This strategic partnership will allow for Atlas Hearth International to take advantage of JMG’s platform and referral pipeline promise to drive significant growth.

Led by Joel Leos, Atlas Hearth International has established itself as a trusted name within the San Antonio Metro, according to a release. With 3 agents, Atlas Hearth International will help significantly with expanding coverage in central Texas.

“We are thrilled to have Atlas Hearth International join the JMG family,” said Jason Mitchell, Founder and CEO of JMG. “At JMG, we are dedicated to empowering teams and agents with cutting-edge tools, unparalleled support, and industry-leading referral opportunities. Joel Leos will continue to operate the Atlas Hearth International brand with the power of JMG behind them!”

As part of the JMG network, the brand stated that Atlas Hearth International will benefit from access to proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships to generate high-quality referrals.

For more information on joining JMG or its partnerships, visit www.JoinJMG.com.