eXp Realty® has announced its official expansion into Japan, marking the company’s fourth international launch of the year, following Peru, Türkiye, and Ecuador.

“Agents in Japan have operated for years in a system that leaves little room for upside,” said Felix Bravo, managing director, International at eXp Realty. “It’s not about working harder, they already do. The problem is structural. Most models take too much and give too little in return. We’re bringing a platform that flips that equation. Better economics, real ownership, worldwide leverage. That’s what eXp is about.”

To kick off the launch, eXp will host a live welcome event in Tokyo on October 2, 2025, where company leadership will share the vision, model, and what this moment means for agents ready to take control of their business.

The Japan expansion strengthens eXp’s presence across Asia Pacific and advances its 2030 goal of reaching 50,000 agents in countries outside the U.S., the company said.

Ken Tanaka, a respected voice in Japan’s real estate sector, will lead the new market. Tanaka brings decades of experience, a deep understanding of Japan’s market dynamics, and a clear focus on helping agents thrive in a modern business environment.

“The Japanese real estate brokerage industry has long been slow to break away from outdated legacy models,” said Tanaka, country leader of eXp Japan. “eXp is a complete reset—a platform built for freedom, innovation, and growth. Here, agents build businesses on their own terms. Japan is ready for a future where the agent comes first.”

What Sets eXp Realty apart for Japanese agents:

No office requirement —cloud-based, work from anywhere

Attractive commission structure built to maximize agent earnings

Revenue share and equity opportunities (subject to local laws and availability)

Global agent network spanning a multitude of countries for referrals and collaboration

Live training, leadership support and mentorship via eXp World, LearnWorlds and Slack

Agents interested can learn more at www.expjapan.co.jp.