Cameron Platt has been selling real estate for more than 20 years. But he still calls himself a ‘recovering attorney.’

“I got my Juris Doctorate in Oakland, California in 2001,” he said, “and I went to work as a litigator. Negotiation was always my strong suit.”

Platt even opened his own law firm in 2003.

“But at some point, I realized that contracts are contracts, and they require much the same skills, so I decided to get my real estate license in 2004,” he said. “There I was, a broker with no experience, running a kind of hybrid practice.”

It wasn’t long before he crossed paths with Abio Properties owner Linnette Edwards—a busy Realtor® for whom negotiating contracts is also a superpower.

“We had a great professional chemistry from the outset” Platt said. “It wasn’t long before she recruited me as a partner and I was into real estate full-time.”

He found it so rewarding that he, in turn, recruited his wife, Nicole, who left a successful career in media marketing nine years ago to put her skills to the test with Goteamplatt.com.

“It turned out we are a great team,” Platt said. “I’m the negotiator, Nicole takes care of operations, and our combined passion for providing concierge service continues to win us a loyal following.”

Barbara Pronin: That was quite a switch for you, from law to real estate, Cameron. What did you take with you from your former career that makes you a better Realtor®?

Cameron Platt: A passion for helping people. I simply realized I had a stronger passion for helping them in real estate transactions than in court. And, of course, I can put that legal background to work for my clients whenever I need to.

BP: Tell us about the market you serve.

CP: It’s basically Oakland and the East Bay—that is, east of the San Francisco Bay Area. So, Alameda and Contra Costa Counties, inland communities like Berkley, Concord, Danville. It’s quite a diverse area.

BP: Is there an average selling price?

CP: The rough answer is about $1.1 million, but it varies by area. In 2024, we sold a $300,000 condo at the low end, and $3.7 million home at the high end.

BP: And is there a secret sauce that makes you and Nicole the go-team in those markets?

Nicole Platt: I would say it’s a combination of high touch and low pressure. We are very much into concierge service. It’s all about the elevated client experience.

CP: We are always there for you. Buying or selling a home is a stressful time, and we want you to meet your goals. So, we always tell the truth, even when you don’t want to hear it. We want you to know the process, what to expect from beginning to end. It’s a simple strategy that works for us. Some to 90 percent of our business today is referral business.

BP: How would you describe your production?

NP: We closed $32 million in 18 transactions last year.

BP: Are you open to expanding your team?

CP: Oh, yes. We have taken on and mentored new team members over the years who have done well and gone out on their own, and that is something we are very proud of. Right now, we are a team of three, including young Eric Moreno, who is a great addition.

BP: What do you look for in a new agent?

CP: We want someone with a positive attitude and a lot of hustle—someone who is cheerful and has enough self-confidence to be able to take rejection. New people will always do well to join a high-performance team. They are the people you want to learn from.

BP: What do the two of you do when you’re not selling real estate?

NP: We have two kids, ages 13 and 7, and we love to spend time with them. We also love traveling—even armchair traveling—and we like to get creative in the kitchen.

CP: We also do some volunteering, at schools and the local food bank – and Nicole is long-time volunteer with the American Himalayan Foundation, Hopalong Animal Rescue, and the Edgewood Center, a non-profit mental health care center.

BP: What’s your best advice for team leaders just starting out?

CP: Know your own strengths, and choose the right team members—people who reflect your ethics and goals. Mentor them so they are up for the challenge, and wish them the best when they move on.

NP: No two transactions are the same and every day brings its own challenge. Be who you are and put the client first. That’s how you build long-lasting relationships.

