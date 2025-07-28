Rechat, an artificial intelligence-focused (AI) CRM and marketing platform designed for brokerages and agents, has announced the launch of an AI agent assistant called Lucy, available for all users on IPhone and Android.

Initially designed as a real estate AI engine that is fully integrated with the agent’s contacts, listing data, marketing and deals, Lucy now also acts as a full-featured digital agent assistant, delivering support in client communications, transaction management and dynamic marketing, all embedded within Rechat’s operating platform and “super app,” the company explains.

“Lucy brings everything together; MLS data, brand guidelines, agent preferences and delivers real results: marketing, websites, presentations and proactive campaigns,” said Shayan Hamidi, founder and CEO of Rechat. “What used to take days now happens in seconds.”

According to Rechat, Lucy powers the company’s AI marketing center, enabling agents to generate high-quality social posts, email campaigns, property descriptions, Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) reports and listing websites. It claims this automation saves time, ensures brand consistency and maximizes impact at every stage of the listing process.

Rechat additionally says that in order to minimize guesswork, support compliance, and accelerate deal progression, Lucy reads and interprets standard real estate documents, offering context-aware answers to agents’ questions.

“Lucy is giving each agent an extremely tech savvy assistant available to them 24/7,” said Emil Sedgh, chief technology officer of Rechat. “This will help boost productivity for agents, and allow their admins and support more time to focus on other areas of their business.”

Rechat states that Lucy is already delivering measurable productivity gains. In June, usage of Lucy increased by 114% from May, highlighting growing demand for fully embedded AI support inside daily agent productivity, and workflows. Agents now have access to AI assistance that understands their market data, market reports, contacts database, brokerage internal documentation, and important company information.

Rechat’s clients include Aperture, Nest Realty, Michael Saunder & Company and others, who have seen CRM adoption exceed 75% and platform satisfaction above 95%, with Lucy driving many of those outcomes.

“AI has been promising to change real estate for years and Lucy is delivering on that promise,” said Audie Chamberlain, head of strategic growth and communications at Rechat. “This is what brokers and agents have been waiting for: a proactive, voice-powered, task-completing AI Agent that actually delivers—creating for you, not just responding to you.”

For more information about Rechat and Lucy, click here.