eXp Realty® has announced that Chris Heller, former CEO of Keller Williams Realty International, has officially joined eXp Realty.

Heller is the founder of the Heller the Home Seller team, and has held executive leadership roles at several of the industry’s most recognized companies. His team, known for its consistency and performance have sold more than 100 homes annually for the past three decades, totaling over 4,400 homes, eXp noted.

“Chris and I were once competitors chasing the number one spot, and now we’re reunited at a company that gives top producers the autonomy, platform, and scale to build empires,” said eXp Realty CEO, Leo Pareja. “His decision to bring his team to eXp is not only a validation of our model, it’s a signal to the entire industry that the most iconic leaders are choosing agent ownership, collaboration and innovation. I couldn’t be more proud to welcome Chris and his team.”

Heller previously served as CEO of Keller Williams Realty International (KWRI) and as President of KW Worldwide. He also held executive leadership roles as CEO of mellohome and President at OJO/Movoto. Throughout his leadership career, he remained connected to real estate sales production through his team and was able to draw on that insight in his executive roles.

“I’ve been in regular contact with Glenn (Sanford, founder of eXp Realty and CEO of eXp World Holdings) since leaving KW in 2017, and it’s been incredible to watch eXp’s growth and transformation over the years,” said Heller. “From Leo’s very first day, the idea of joining forces has been on the table. What drew me in wasn’t just the momentum—it was the model, the structure, the leadership and most of all, the culture. Aligning with a platform built for the future and locking arms with leaders like Leo Pareja, who are driven to innovate, grow, and raise the bar for the entire industry, is great.”

Heller’s decision to align with eXp Realty marks a strategic move to a platform designed for scale, flexibility and long-term growth, eXp said. The model provides agents with revenue share, equity ownership opportunities and a collaborative culture that supports expansion at a national and international level.

For more information about eXp World Holdings, visit: expworldholdings.com.