Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRe) has announced the addition of Smartify Media (Smartify) as an exclusive provider of high-impact, interactive digital displays for its global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms.

Named 2025 Startup of the Year by the Advertising Club of New York in recognition of the growth and innovation of its digital out-of-home and retail media network, Smartify’s Digital Showcase transforms storefront windows to showcase the host business’s brand, listings, and community presence, opening new streams of advertising and potential ancillary revenue.

According to LeadingRe, Smartify’s platform, supported by a programmatic ad network of 3,000-plus premium global brands, enables brokerages to showcase content about their teams, agents and featured properties directly from their offices. Content is simultaneously distributed across a broader urban panel and retail media network, targeting local audiences either by neighborhood or retail setting.

With thousands of digital endpoints across 40-plus U.S. markets, Smartify helps brokerages and brands alike reach national and hyperlocal audiences with precision targeting and campaign flexibility, LeadingRe notes.

“We’re thrilled to be a member of LeadingRE’s Solutions Group to bring next-generation visibility and marketing innovation to their global network,” said Inna Finkelstein, SVP Client Success and Partnerships at Smartify. “This collaboration offers members a unique advantage: cutting-edge digital storefront displays that turn everyday foot traffic into targeted brand exposure, combined with priority access to Smartify’s curated national network of high-impact locations. It’s a powerful new way for top brokerages to amplify their storefront and enhance their digital presence in the physical world.”

“Smartify’s marketing strategy is a fantastic way for our members to stay top of mind for consumers,” said Jim Psyhogios, LeadingRE’s vice president of strategic engagement. “Their focus on the intricacies of local markets goes hand in hand with what makes each and every one of our members a leader in their market. We’re delighted to have them as a member of Solutions Group.”

