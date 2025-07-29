RealPage®, a provider of AI-enabled software platforms to the real estate industry, has announced the acquisition of Rexera, a pioneer in agentic AI for real estate operations.

By combining Rexera’s agentic AI workforce with HomeWiseDocs’ HOA platform, RealPage is creating a nationwide platform capable of delivering real estate transactions and operations services at scale with speed, precision and customer satisfaction, an announcement read.

RealPaige says these new capabilities will directly address some of the most time-consuming, manual pain points in real estate, such as HOA document retrieval, lien searches, mortgage payoffs and compliance workflows. Together, RealPage and Rexera will make these complex processes faster, more accurate and more effortless for title agents, lenders, escrow officers and ultimately the buyers and sellers they serve.

“By combining RealPage’s scale and the HomeWiseDocs platform with Rexera’s AI capabilities, we’re accelerating the transformation of real estate operations,” said Dana Jones, RealPage CEO and president. “Through this strategic acquisition, RealPage is leading the way in delivering innovative AI solutions to create meaningful value for our customers so they can focus on what matters most: serving their customers.”

“RealPage and Rexera share a commitment to solving the real estate industry’s most persistent challenges through innovative and intelligent technology solutions,” said Vishrut Malhotra, Rexera co-founder and CEO. “By joining forces, we’re accelerating our ability to deliver transformative AI solutions that streamline operations, reduce friction, and create measurable value for our customers.”

For more information visit https://www.realpage.com.