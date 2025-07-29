Stellar MLS has announced the launch of IO Reports by Local Logic, a customer benefit designed to give real estate professionals exclusive access to comprehensive market insights nationwide.

According to Stellar MLS, this agreement with Local Logic is part of its strategy to help its customers deliver good service and data accuracy in today’s fast-moving and transformative real estate market.

IO Reports, a lifestyle and market insight report platform, gives Stellar MLS customers access to expert-level insights for any U.S. address, the company notes. The reports draw from over 3,000 sources and cover every address in the U.S., combining lifestyle data like demographics, nearby amenities, schools and transit, with key market insights like recent sales, median home prices and inventory trends.

Stellar MLS explains that IO reports are designed to be both visually engaging and easy to understand in order to help agents deliver the local expertise today’s clients expect and position themselves as trusted advisors in any market.​​​​

“At Stellar MLS, our mission is centered around helping our customers deliver exceptional value to their clients,” said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS. “With the launch of IO Reports by Local Logic, agents now have access to powerful, hyper-local insights that help them go beyond the basics of a property, allowing them to tell the complete story of the neighborhoods their clients are considering. Whether it’s understanding demographics, lifestyle preferences, transportation options, or overall neighborhood dynamics, IO Reports equips agents with the information buyers care about most. We’re proud to offer this innovative tool to help our customers stand out, build trust, and guide their clients with unmatched expertise.”

IO Reports include two key components:



Lifestyle report: Shows what it’s like to live in a specific neighborhood, including amenities, schools, demographics, transit access, and more.

Market trends report: Provides up-to-dated insights on local pricing, recent sales, and real estate activity, giving clients a clearer understanding of the market.

​​​“For over a decade, Local Logic has been focused on helping real estate consumers make better-informed decisions,” said Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO and co-founder of Local Logic. “With over 50 million consumers engaging with our insights every month, we’ve learned what information truly resonates and how to present it in a way that’s intuitive and easy to understand. IO Reports distills complex market and lifestyle data into clear, compelling narratives that empower agents to better engage with today’s buyers and sellers. We’re proud to partner with Stellar MLS to bring this experience to their members and help elevate every client conversation.”​​​​

IO Reports adds to an array of tools available to Stellar MLS customers, including Reciprocal MLS Access, MLS Match and Rayse’s progress-tracking ​​​​platform. Together, they give real estate professionals the resources they need to support their clients from first showing to final signature and beyond, Stellar MLS noted.

