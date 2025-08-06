The Jason Mitchell Group (JMG) has announced the inclusion of the Tommy Allen Real Estate Group to its rapidly expanding national network. This strategic partnership will give Tommy Allen Real Estate Group access to JMG’s platform and referral pipeline promise to drive significant growth and elevate their platform.

Led by Tommy Allen, the Tommy Allen Real Estate Group has established itself as a trusted name within the Macon Metro, according to a release. With 4 agents, Tommy Allen Real Estate Group will help with expanding coverage in the Macon-Bibb area, and Southern Georgia at large.

“We are thrilled to have the Tommy Allen Real Estate Group join the JMG family,” said Jason Mitchell, Founder and CEO of JMG. “At JMG, we are dedicated to empowering teams and agents with cutting-edge tools, unparalleled support, and industry-leading referral opportunities. Tommy Allen will continue to operate the Tommy Allen Real Estate Group brand with the power of JMG behind them!”

As part of the network, JMG stated that the Tommy Allen Real Estate Group will benefit from the brand’s business model, proprietary technology and agent support, enhancing their productivity and bottom line.

For more information on joining JMG or its partnerships, visit www.JoinJMG.com.