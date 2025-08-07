Even a perfectly staged home free of the seller’s belongings can be full of safety hazards—especially when new parents bring along their little ones to a showing. Simple things like electrical outlets, cords, candles and heavy, glass vases can easily turn an otherwise perfect open house into a nightmare.

Though you sometimes get a heads-up if a child will be brought along, open houses are, inherently, full of surprises, so it’s best to baby-proof a space regardless of whether or not you have a confirmed showing with a child.

Secure off-limits areas

While you don’t have to worry too much about infants who are too young to leave their strollers, toddlers often like to explore and wander off on their own.

If you’ve spent enough time in a home to stage it and get it ready for an open house, then you know most of the nooks and crannies—including all the spaces where it would be best not to have a toddler explore on their own.

There’s no reason a child needs to have access to the house’s basement, garage, pool area, stairways, etc., so make sure to block off those areas to avoid any incidents.

Walk in their shoes

It’s easier to miss trouble spots when you’re looking down rather than straight-on. If you’re able, get a little lower and sit down and take a sweeping glance across every room.

When you sit down, you’re able to see everything at a child’s eye level and can catch any problem areas much more efficiently. This will help you catch low-hanging fruit (pun intended) like uncovered electrical outlets, low-standing decor, rugs, etc.

Reduce risk while keeping your typical open house look

You don’t have to sacrifice the look of your open house just because you want to keep it kid-friendly. There’s no need to get rid of all your marketing materials or typical decor and styling pieces.

Just make sure you keep any marketing materials with sharp edges out of children’s reach, and instead hand it to the parents directly. You can also replace any glass decor like vases, with more child-friendly pieces, all while keeping the place looking great.

If possible, you can leave a section in the common area reserved for children by adding a soft rug, a small table and a coloring book or other simple toys. These small touches will make a world of a difference and will give you peace of mind during your next open house.