From August 3-5, REMAX held its latest annual Broker/Owner Conference in Washington D.C., hosting more than 500 broker-owner attendees from across the U.S.

Members of the REMAX leadership team in attendance highlighted the company’s current goals and initiatives to reach them. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. CEO Erik Carlson opened the conference.

“We’re moving quickly–and with purpose–to enhance and modernize the advantages of being with REMAX. We’re innovating across the board–via people, process, products and technology. And everything is on the table,” said Carlson.

Travis Saxton, executive vice president of strategy, said the REMAX leadership team is focused on providing resources to help agents win more listings, spotlighting resources such as a global AI-powered referral system.

“You’re going to see great results from this new pace of play,” Saxton said. “We’re building strategies to help you grow, strategies to help you promote and strategies to help you operate. They’ll continue to stack on top of each other.”

Abby Lee, REMAX executive vice president of marketing, communications and events, discussed the new REMAX logofirst introduced in February–which can be personalized to include an agent’s photo, country flag and other details.

“One of the smartest things we did was put the agent at the center of the brand–because ultimately our brand is REMAX agents,” said Lee.

Chief Growth Officer Chris Lim unveiled a new listing presentation including talking points and high-quality materials designed to elevate agent success, as well as spotlighting REMAX’s goals of maintaining company culture even as it grows.

“Through it all, we’ve held onto something many brands lose when they scale: our culture. That’s our edge,” he said. “When you grow the right way, you don’t lose who you are – you become more of it.”

Other speakers at the event included finance journalist Ron Insana who supplied a market analysis, four industry coaches (Wayne Fredrick, Valerie Garcia, Jared James and Rachael Yeaman) and author Ryan Estis who hosted a masterclass on “mindset and momentum” in the fast-moving real estate industry.

