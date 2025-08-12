In a continued push to make real estate marketing more intelligent, accessible and efficient, AI HomeDesign has integrated its AI-powered photo editing toolbox directly into HomeSmart’s RealSmart Agent platform, the company has announced.

This integration brings advanced property visual enhancement tools into the day-to-day workflows of thousands of agents, helping them streamline processes and improve listing quality, AI HomeDesign added, noting that now available within RealSmart Agent are four of AI HomeDesign’s services: AI Virtual Staging, AI Photo Enhancement, AI Day-to-Dusk and AI Item Removal.

Designed to simplify property presentation, the services give agents on-demand access to visual upgrades for real estate listings. AI HomeDesign has also become HomeSmart’s Gold Sponsor and partner, underscoring a shared mission to empower agents with innovative tools and forward thinking solutions across the industry, a release noted.

Scalable visual solutions now built into agent workflows

Real estate is a visual game, and first impressions are everything. By embedding its technology directly into RealSmart Agent, AI HomeDesign gives HomeSmart agents the power to virtually furnish empty rooms, swap day skies for dramatic dusk settings, remove clutter or unwanted items and enhance images with professional polish in seconds. The tools are fast and visually appealing, the company notes.

With AI HomeDesign, HomeSmart agents can now:

Produce picture-perfect results in just 30 seconds

Access services that start from $0.24 per photo

Enjoy unlimited free revisions

Try it out with free photo generations for every new user

What used to take hours or days can now happen in moments, the company shares, with no special software or outside designers required. This integration is more than a convenience; it’s a shift in how listings are crafted, presented and perceived, AI HomeDesign said.

Built for today’s agents, powered for tomorrow’s plans

This partnership underscores a shared mission: Empowering agents to do more with less effort, not just for today, but in the future as well, using AI HomeDesign’s consistently improving systems. Agents will be equipped with creative control, time-saving efficiency and AI-backed precision.

The company called the integration “a shift toward the future of real estate marketing.”

“In an increasingly competitive and fast-moving market, the ability to deliver high-quality, visually compelling listings at scale is no longer a luxury,” the release stated. “AI HomeDesign’s ultimate toolbox is designed to meet that challenge head-on.”

“The integration was designed with the real-world needs of agents in mind,” said Salar Davari, founder and CEO of AI HomeDesign. “We’re not just offering tools. We’re solving problems. Whether it’s an empty living room or a photo plagued by poor lighting, our goal is to make agents’ jobs easier and their listings stronger.”

As noted, AI HomeDesign’s status as a HomeSmart Gold Sponsor marks a significant step in this growing partnership, one that will pave the way for new opportunities and deeper collaboration across the real estate ecosystem, the company said, adding that the integration demonstrates how intelligent, user-friendly technology can elevate an agent’s reach, professionalism and performance, without increasing their workload.

“With this move, AI HomeDesign and HomeSmart are lighting the way forward, proving that when innovation meets intention, agents win,” the release added.

For more information, visit www.aihomedesign.com.