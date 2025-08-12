The Jason Mitchell Group (JMG) has announced that Opendoor has joined its network of B2B partnerships.

Opendoor is a real estate technology company that operates as an iBuyer, purchasing homes directly from sellers, making cash offers, providing a way to help homeowners quickly sell their homes.

“JMG is proud to partner with Opendoor, where America’s home sellers get the best of all worlds in one convenient program,” said Jason Mitchell, founder and CEO of JMG. “With Opendoor and JMG working together, sellers can tap into the convenience and certainty of Opendoor or explore expanded home-selling solutions with our highest performing local agents–no matter what they decide–we deliver. As the real estate landscape continues to evolve, so do the needs of our consumers–we are proud to be leading the way with Opendoor, with the best solutions for sellers.”

According to a release, JMG has leveraged proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships to generate high-quality referrals, facilitating over 120,000 referrals, resulting in $5.1 billion in closed sales in 2024. Mitchell adds as part of the JMG network, Opendoor will benefit from these resources, enhancing their productivity and bottom line.

For more information on joining JMG or its partnerships, visit www.JoinJMG.com.