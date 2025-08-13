The Jason Mitchell Group (JMG) has announced it has welcomed the boutique brokerage Adobe Detroit to its rapidly expanding national network. Adobe Detroit will now have access to the company’s benefits such as JMG’s platform and referral pipeline to help drive significant growth and elevate their entire platform, the company noted.

Led by Toni Jennings, Adobe Detroit is home to five agents that will help expand JMG’s coverage around The Motor City.

“We are thrilled to have Adobe Detroit join the JMG family,” said Jason Mitchell, founder and CEO of JMG. “At JMG, we are dedicated to empowering teams and agents with cutting-edge tools, unparalleled support and industry-leading referral opportunities. Toni Jennings will continue to operate the Adobe Detroit brand with the power of JMG behind them!”

According to the firm, JMG facilitated over 120,000 referrals, resulting in over $5 billion in closed sales in 2024. As part of the JMG network, the company says Adobe Detroit will benefit from these resources, enhancing their productivity and bottom line.

